Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Boman Irani shares Sunil Dutt refused to eat lunch alone in vanity room during Munna Bhai MBBS: ‘Sabko bahar bulao’

During their visit to The Kapil Sharma Show, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher spoke about how earlier actors would bond after shoot. They mentioned now everyone is more hooked to their social media during break.

sunil duttMunna Bhai MBBS released in 2003.

The latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show saw the cast of Uunchai coming together. As they spoke about filming together, they also shared how the close bond between each other helped make this beautiful film. They also discussed how times have changed and now actors prefer spending time with their phones in the vanity room than interacting with each other.

The conversation started after Kapil Sharma shared how Dharmendra often speaks about the times when everyone on set would come together to eat after shoot. However, now, everyone rushes back to their vanity room as soon as they wrap up work.

Also Read |Anupam Kher once tried to school Kishore Kumar for singing on a wrong note. Singer replied, ‘Aapke baap ka kya jaa raha’

Taking on from his statement, Anupam Kher shared that there is hardly any interaction now between actors. “Be it Anil Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit or Sridevi, I continue to have a great bond with them. Now everyone goes back to their phone to use social media. Pehle rishte bante the ab sirf filmein banti hai (Earlier, we would make relationships now only films are made).”

Boman Irani then opened up about the time he was shooting for Munna Bhai MBBS. It was his first commercial film and he revealed that he was quite nervous. Sunil Dutt sahab was also back on a set after 16 years and he told me that he was also nervous.

“Cut to it was lunch time everyone headed back to their van. He refused to go and said get everyone here, we will eat together. With a bit of difficulty, we managed to eat together, and it was beautiful. I think any family or unit that eats together, always bonds,” Boman Irani shared.

Also Read |When Sunil Dutt wanted to walk out of his first movie to uphold his ‘maa ka vaada’: ‘Yahan log taraste hain hero banne ke liye’

Boman, Anupam, Neena Gupta and Sarika further spoke about the vibe on the set of Uunchai. The actors shared how they would have feedback after every scene. And every time someone performed well, they would all come together to laud each other.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-11-2022 at 08:07:08 am
