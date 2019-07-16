Bob Odenkirk to play lawyer on The Simpsons

Bob Odenkirk is set to play a lawyer one more time after playing Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul.

Advertising

The 56-year-old actor will now be essaying the role of a legal counsel on The Simpsons.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Odenkirk will guest voice star on the animated Fox sitcom and will play not just a mob lawyer, but also the one who may represent Fat Tony (voiced by Joe Mantegna).

“He charges by the minute so he speaks really slowly. He just wants money for talking to Fat Tony,” Simpsons executive producer Al Jean said about the character.

Advertising

The episode, which will air later this year, is penned by Odenkirk’s brother Bill Odenkirk.

“If we don’t get a good review from Mama Odenkirk, then we’re going to be in trouble,” Jean added.

Season 31 of The Simpsons will premiere in September.