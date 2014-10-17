Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Blake Lively debuts baby bump on red carpet

Actress Blake Lively made her first red carpet appearance after announcing her pregnancy.

Los Angeles | Published: October 17, 2014 3:56:45 pm
The actress showed off her baby bump in a Michael Kors gown as she arrived at the God’s Love We Deliver 2014 Golden Heart Awards in New York City.

The actress said though she has a busy schedule she is looking forward to the arrival of her and husband Ryan Reynolds baby, reported E! News.

“I came from a big family… a big family of Southerners. I feel like I’ve always sorta… I’m the youngest of five, so I never raised any siblings below me, but I’m always the person who’s taking everyone else’s kid and putting them on my  hip, so I’ve kinda always been a mama. So we’ll see,” she said.

The actress first revealed about her pregnancy via her lifestyle blog Preserve earlier this month.

