Birthday special: How HBO adapted George RR Martin’s ‘unfilmable’ books

The immense success of what is arguably the biggest TV show of our generation, Game of Thrones, is a mystery. Its creation was even more of an enigma, though. Before George RR Martin, who turns 70 today, began writing A Song of Ice and Fire book series, he was working as a TV writer for shows like The Twilight Zone and Beauty And The Beast. He was not too happy with his job. He found the TV format too restrictive for somebody as creative as him. He had to cut parts of his own scripts to make the adaptation to screen possible.

Just before Game of Thrones premiered, George RR Martin explained to Entertainment Weekly, “I had worked in Hollywood myself for about 10 years, from the late ’80s to the ’90s. I’d been on the staff of The Twilight Zone and Beauty and the Beast. All of my first drafts tended to be too big or too expensive. I always hated the process of having to cut. I said, ‘I’m sick of this, I’m going to write something that’s as big as I want it to be, and it’s going to have a cast of characters that go into the thousands, and I’m going to have huge castles, and battles, and dragons.” It was the beginning of the idea that his mind had conceived.

While Game of Thrones has received many awards and critical acclaim, the journey that led to its production was extremely difficult. In 2006, Martin, who was already a big name in the world of fantasy fiction, was approached by then little-known screenwriters David Benioff and D.B. Weiss for the possibility of an adaptation of his sprawling series. Martin, quite understandably, was reluctant, since the very reason he had written A Song of Ice and Fire was to escape the limitations of TV.

That Benioff and Weiss were thinking of doing it on HBO, the sole place where a series with such excessive violence, sex and budget could be adapted, convinced Martin. That, and the fact that the duo answered the one question Martin asked correctly. The question was, “Who is Jon Snow’s mother?”. The said mystery was, incidentally, revealed in the show’s season 7 finale.

Still, the road ahead was not so simple. Even for an HBO show, the world of A Song of Ice and Fire was too complex, too big and too expensive to put on the screen. Several things could go wrong. And many did at the very beginning. Benioff and Weiss shot a pilot, which was summarily rejected by exacting execs at HBO. The earning back of the trust was difficult. They took the period between the rejection and the production of a new pilot as a probationary period. “That first year felt very probationary. It was like, all right, these guys are probably not very good at this. Let’s see what they can do. We’ve already sunk a lot of money into this pilot. Might as well get one season out of it,” Benioff told Variety in a 2015 interview. The pilot was received well, and rest, as they say, is history.

Today, Game of Thrones has become one of the biggest things in pop culture. It has won the most Emmys for any drama series – 47, including the 2018 edition. By the time it ends (sometimes next year), it will have taken its place in a long line of legacy TV shows to come out of HBO’s hallowed corridors. And it is the only one that is full of stuff most legacy TV viewers would otherwise scoff at – dragons and magic and whatnot. Even when it will end, it won’t truly disappear. Before its final season had finished its principal photography, several spinoffs were confirmed by the network. One even has a showrunner.

