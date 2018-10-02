Birthday girl Hina Khan is one of the most memorable Bigg Boss contestants. Here’s why

Happy Birthday, Hina! Happy Birthday, Hina!

A couple of years back, Hina Khan was only remembered as Akshara of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Quitting a successful television show is one of the biggest risks in an actor’s life. However, Hina took the plunge and surprised all with her next projects.

After a short break from her daily, she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi and ended up being the first runners-up. And if fighting her fears was not enough, she joined the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 11. The show gave a glimpse into Hina’s real personality which was loved and hated equally by viewers. It was also on the show that Hina officially accepted her relationship with long time beau Rocky Jaiswal. The actor, who turns 31 today, is all set to play Komolika in the reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and from the look of it, seems like fans will have just more reasons to love her.

While many hoped and prayed that Hina took home the Bigg Boss 11 trophy, she lost it to Shilpa Shinde. Hina might not have won the show but she continues to remain one of the most memorable contestants in the history of Bigg Boss. Here, we tell you why.

Style

Bigg Boss 11 will be totally remembered for Hina Khan's fashion statements.

In the history of Bigg Boss, no contestant wore a new night suit every day. Bigg Boss 11 will be totally remembered for Hina Khan’s fashion statements. While the actor was accused of borrowing clothes, well, which designer wouldn’t want her to don their creations? After playing the traditional bahu in Yeh Rishta, Hina surprised all with her glamorous avatar in Bigg Boss. Post the show, Hina has been showered with numerous awards and recognitions as a style icon. And now that she is set to become Komolika, we are super excited to know what fashion trends the birthday girl has up her sleeves.

Forgetfulness

Hina Khan is definitely one of a kind!

One of the most interesting habits that Hina revealed on Bigg Boss 11 was that she lets go things really easily. She was blamed to be a hypocrite and liar but soon the housemates and the audience realised that she has a forgetful nature. It was hilarious to see how she failed to recall what happened around her a few days back. She is definitely one of a kind!

Taskmaster

After surprising all in Khatron Ke Khiladi, Hina Khan managed to impress the world again in Bigg Boss with her grit and determination.

Most women in Bigg Boss target the kitchen to rule over the house. But Hina, who didn’t have much inclination towards cooking, knew her strength. The actor aced all tasks in a bid to save herself from nomination. Her willpower and fighting spirit brought her the name of Sher Khan in the show. After surprising all in Khatron Ke Khiladi, Hina managed to impress the world again in Bigg Boss with her grit and determination.

Her love for Pooh

While Hina Khan's affection towards her soft toy Pooh was made fun of, it was also rather cute.

While her affection towards her soft toy Pooh was made fun of, it was also rather cute. A heartbroken Hina dumped her Winnie the Pooh in blue paint in order to save her friend Luv Tyagi from eviction. And before destroying it, she wept in pain. Recently Bigg Boss 12 contestant Deepak Thakur was seen laughing about the incident. It just proves that Hina and Pooh will be remembered forever.

Friendship

In a show like Bigg Boss, where friendships are hard to maintain, Hina Khan had two close buddies.

While many would have assumed Hina to be haughty towards the commoners, she held her two friends Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi close to her heart. In a show like Bigg Boss, where friendships are hard to maintain, she had two close buddies. Hina did have her low moments when they fought and broke up. But like a true friend, she never shied away from apologising to them when she goofed up.

