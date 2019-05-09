Billions renewed for fifth season

Billions, Showtime’s wall street drama starring Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis, has been renewed for a fifth season.

The series from Brian Koppelman and David Levien revolves around Wall Street maverick Bobby Axelrod and US Attorney Chuck Rhoades involved in a cat and mouse game.

The fourth season, however, has brought the enemies together.

“I’ve never done anything for this long. The longest I had ever done anything with one sustained role was a play that I did for a year. This is a whole different thing. A lot of it is Brian Koppelman and David Levien keep the character interesting, so that’s the sole way that they can keep me interested,” Giamatti had told Entertainment Weekly ahead of the season.