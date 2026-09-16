Mahhi Vij reveals she was selected for Kareena Kapoor’s role in Mani Ratnam’s Yuva

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Mahhi Vij has revealed that she was selected for the role in Mani Ratnam’s Yuva that was eventually played by Kareena Kapoor. In a conversation with fellow contestant Kanika Mann, Mahhi opened up about her early career, including her first music video, her work in South Indian films and how several film opportunities fell through before she turned to television.

Mahhi said she had just moved to Mumbai when she landed her first major opportunity – the remix of the popular song Tu Tu Hai Wahi, also known as Tu Tu Hai Wahi (DJ Aqeel Mix). The actor featured in the music video wearing a pink outfit. Mahhi said the break came almost as soon as she arrived in the city.

“I went to Bombay and got a music video as soon as I arrived. It was the one where I wore the pink dress, ‘Tu Tu Hai Wahi’. That was my first music video.”

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The music video marked the beginning of a successful run for Mahhi, who said she subsequently featured in several other projects in the music video space.

“After that, I did a lot of music videos in my career, and all of them were hits,” she recalled.

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Mahhi was selected for Mani Ratnam’s Yuva

Mahhi’s career soon began moving beyond music videos. She recalled working in South Indian films, including projects with actors such as Prabhu Deva and Mammootty, before getting an opportunity that could have marked a significant Bollywood breakthrough.

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According to Mahhi, she was selected by filmmaker Mani Ratnam for his 2004 film Yuva.

Mahhi Vij said, “Then I did music videos, followed by South Indian films with Prabhu Deva. Then I did a film with Mammootty. From there, I was finalised for Yuva. Mani Ratnam selected me for Yuva.”

Mahhi said that she had been selected for the role of Mira, which was eventually played by Kareena Kapoor in the film opposite Vivek Oberoi. She said the opportunity slipped away after her equations with someone involved in the project turned sour.

She added, “For the role that Kareena played, opposite Vivek Oberoi. But some equations with someone had gone a little sour there.”

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With more film discussions failing to materialise, Mahhi returned to Delhi. She said two or three other projects were discussed, but each was cancelled at the last moment. That experience prompted her to take a different route.

Mahhi added, “After that, I returned to Delhi. Two or three films were discussed, but they were cancelled at the last minute. So I said, ‘I will do television.’”

Mahhi Vij became a television favourite

Mahhi Vij eventually became a known face in television. She went on to appear in popular shows including Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Balika Vadhu.

Her portrayal of Nakusha in Laagi Tujhse Lagan brought her considerable recognition, while she later played Nandini in Balika Vadhu. Mahhi also explored reality television, participating in shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye 5.

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She won Nach Baliye 5 alongside Jay Bhanushali, whom she was then married to.

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali’s separation

Mahhi and Jay Bhanushali married in 2011 after dating for several years. In 2017, they welcomed their house help’s children Rajveer and Khushi into their family and raised them as their own. Their biological daughter, Tara, was born in 2019.

After months of speculation surrounding their relationship, Mahhi and Jay announced their separation in January 2026. The two have said they will continue to co-parent their children.

Mahhi has also made it clear that she does not want to discuss the details of her separation on Bigg Boss 20, describing it as a private matter.