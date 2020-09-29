Bigg Boss winners: Where are they now?

Bigg Boss 14 is set to premiere on October 3. (Photo: Colors TV)

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is set to premiere soon. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show will be back with celebrities being locked inside the house for 105 days. As of now, real-life couple Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, television actors Nishant Singh Malkani, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, singers Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya, Punjabi model-actors Sara Gurpal and Shehzad Deol and south Indian actor Nikki Tamboli will most likely enter the show.

Before we see what these celebs have in store for us, let’s look at the past winners of Bigg Boss and what they are up to now.

Rahul Roy: When season 1 kickstarted in 2006, little did Indian audiences have an idea about the format of Bigg Boss. They were surprised to see their favourite celebrities being so candid on camera. They were even shocked to see them fight for food, and in one instance, over a coffee mug. While Rakhi Sawant and Kashmera Shah kept us all entertained throughout the season, the sombre Rahul Roy took home the trophy.

Having gained popularity with Aashiqui, many would have expected Rahul Roy to become a star. However, most of his films either failed at the box office or never took off. His other notable work includes Junoon, Jaanam, Pehla Nasha and Naseeb. He made his small screen debut with Karisma Kapoor’s Karishma- The Miracles of Destiny. He also made his Bollywood comeback with Meri Aashiqui in 2005. Roy was last seen in Richa Chadha’s Cabaret. While he isn’t seen much on-screen, a look at his social media profile suggests the veteran actor has been keeping busy with events and brand endorsements.

Ashutosh Kaushik: Having won Roadies 5, Ashutosh Kaushik stepped into Bigg Boss 2 and won it quite easily. With few ‘entertaining’ contestants in the season, Kaushik enthralled all with his desiness and fondness for Diana Haydon. The season was hosted by Big Brother winner Shilpa Shetty.

Apart from a few guest appearances, Ashutosh Kaushik did not really make the most of his newfound fame. Instead, he moved to his hometown in Punjab to help his family run their dhaba. However, he recently started his YouTube channel and has been hosting chat shows on the same. Kaushik was also in the news when he tied the knot during the lockdown.

Vindu Dara Singh: Hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, this season of Bigg Boss has been the most forgettable. The show was won by Vindu Dara Singh, while Pravesh Rana was announced as the runner-up. The only masala in this season was Kamal Rashid Khan and his antics.

Post Bigg Boss, Vindu Dara Singh has been part of films like Garv, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Kisse Pyaar Karoon, Kambakkht Ishq, Housefull among others. He was last seen as a contestant on Nach Baliye 9 along with wife Dina Umarova.

Shweta Tiwari: This season kickstarted the trend of television bahus entering the Bigg Boss house. It was one of the most entertaining and exciting seasons in the history of the show. It even had, for the first time, a live wedding on national television. Shweta Tiwari, who fought all odds, including Dolly Bindra, finally emerged as the winner. WWE champ The Great Khali was announced as the runner up.

Shweta Tiwari is still remembered as Prerna from Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She went on to star in shows like Parvarrish, Begusarai and even participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Last year, the actor made her digital debut with Hum Tum Aur Them. Tiwari, who is currently part of TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, recently tested positive for coronavirus.

Juhi Parmar: Following in the footsteps of Shweta Tiwari, Juhi Parmar also went on to win Bigg Boss 5. The season had quite a few interesting contestants, but given Juhi’s popularity, none had a chance. This was also the first time that the show had two hosts – Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

Post winning Bigg Boss 5, Juhi Parmar went the family way. She delivered a baby girl, and was busy with domestic life, before she made a comeback with Karmaphal Daata Shani in 2016. The actor is now a single mother, and has also ventured into vlogging. Juhi Parmar will soon be seen in Zee TV’s Hamari Wali Good News, playing a mother-in-law who decides to carry her daughter-in-law’s child as a surrogate.

Urvashi Dholakia: After playing a vamp in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Urvashi Dholakia shocked everyone with her cool avatar in Bigg Boss 6. While the season is mostly remembered for Imam Siddiqui and his antics, Dholakia went on to win the show. For the first time, the makers also introduced two houses in the same plot.

After winning Bigg Boss, Urvashi Dholakia was seen in Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha. The actor last appeared on television with her former boyfriend Anuj Sachdev in Nach Baliye 9. During the lockdown, the actor kept entertaining fans with funny videos, which she created along with her son.

Gauahar Khan: Given her personality and popularity, Gauahar Khan seemed like an obvious choice as the Bigg Boss 7 winner. Added to that, her chemistry with co-contestant Kushal Tandon was much loved. Khan had a very interesting journey, one of the best on the show. Time and again, she has even come back to the reality show to share her experience with the contestants.

Immediately after her Bigg Boss win, Gauahar Khan participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. She then hosted India’s Raw Star and also participated in I Can Do That. She was part of films like Fever, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Begum Jaan. Gauahar Khan also turned a vlogger and entrepreneur, and has even done web shows like The Office and Hero. The model-actor is set to make a comeback as a guest participant in Bigg Boss 14.

Gautam Gulati: While Karishma Tanna came across as a strong contender in the season, Gautam Gulati snatched the trophy from her hand towards the last leg of the show. Gulati was sidelined by other housemates, however, he kept entertaining fans. Soon, people fell in love with him, and voted in huge numbers for him to be announced as the winner. He also made headlines for his whirlwind romance with fellow housemate Diandra Soares.

Gautam Gulati started his career playing small parts in TV shows. He picked Bigg Boss while he was doing Diya Aur Baati Hum, and then there was no looking back. Gulati went on to host MTV Big F, and also starred in movies like Azhar, Behan Hogi Teri, Virgin Bhanupriya and Operation Cobra. His upcoming projects include Salman Khan’s Radhe.

Prince Narula: The king of reality shows, Prince Narula entered Bigg Boss after winning Splitsvilla and Roadies. On the show, the young man was seen wearing his heart on his sleeves. While he initially seemed attracted to Yuvika Chaudhary, post her eviction, he started getting friendly with Nora Fatehi. With a smart mind, straight forward nature, and a dare-devil attitude when it comes to tasks, Prince Narula went on to win Bigg Boss 9.

Prince Narula became a star after Bigg Boss 9 and went on to make his acting debut with Badho Bahu. He also returned to Roadies as a gang leader, and also starred in several music videos. He also continued his relationship with Yuvika after the show and even married her in 2018. The two recently won Nach Baliye 9.

Manveer Gurjar: Bigg Boss 10, for the first time, opened its door to commoners. While Manveer Gurjar initially seemed to be under the shadow of Manu Punjabi, towards the last leg of the game, he impressed, and how. Manveer’s simplicity, friendly nature and a mature mindset helped him win hearts, and eventually also the trophy of the show.

VWhile Manveer Gurjar went on to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi post his big win, there’s not much updates about his upcoming projects. The winner was said to make his Bollywood debut, however, there’s no update about the same.

Shilpa Shinde: Despite being a season with many favourites, Shilpa Shinde broke all the records to win the show. Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta were also quite popular in the season. Shilpa, with her fearless attitude and entertaining personality, kept her fans entertained throughout.

While fans had many expectations from Shilpa Shinde post her win, the actor did not sign any big project. A few months after her win, Shinde signed Dhan Dhana Dhan, a JioTV special show. She was said to make her big comeback with Gangs of Filmistaan. However, owing to creative differences with the makers, the actor quit the show even before it went on air.

Dipika Kakar: This season was probably one of the dullest ones in the history of Bigg Boss. This despite having contestants who were different from each other. Television’s popular bahu Simar aka Dipika Kakar entered the show with the aim to take home the trophy. Giving her competition was her ‘bhai’ Sreesanth. At the end of the day, Dipika managed to win with a huge margin.

Dipika Kakar post a mini-break starred in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, which was much loved by fans. The show wrapped up earlier this year. Kakar is married to actor Shoaib Ibrahim, and the couple started vlogging their day-to-day activities during the lockdown.

Sidharth Shukla: Breaking the ‘TV bahu’ domination, TV’s favourite hero Sidharth Shukla took home the trophy in the last season of Bigg Boss. While he had many big names as competition, the biggest fight was with his friend-turned-enemy Asim Riaz. The two reached the finale but given Shukla’s popularity, he beat Riaz in the finals.

Sidharth Shukla is known for his performance in shows like Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak among others. He also made his Bollywood debut with Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya. While careers fly post the show, the lockdown was announced just a month after the finale, bringing to a halt several projects. However, Shukla did feature in two music videos. He will also join Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan as special guests in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Let’s see who manages to join the coveted list of winners this season.

