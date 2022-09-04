scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022
Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 grand launch Live Updates: Nagarjuna Akkineni all set to welcomes contestants

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 grand launch Live Updates: Brahmastra star Nagarjuna Akkineni is all set to be back as the show's host and will introduce the contestants of the show.

Bengaluru | Updated: September 4, 2022 4:23:08 pm
Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 grand premier Nagarjuna NagarjunaBigg Boss Telugu season 6: The show host Nagarjuna will take over the stage to introduce us to the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 grand premiere, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, is all set to begin. This new season begins on the heels of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT edition that ended recently. The show launch will air at 6 pm on Sunday, September 4 on Star Maa. Bigg Boss fans can also watch the show on Disney+ Hotstar Telugu.

Nagarjuna will take over the stage to introduce us to the contestants of the show. A few names have emerged as the expected contestants in this season of Bigg Boss Telugu which includes a TV celeb, comedian, social media influencer, star kid, and also a singer.

The expected contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 include playback singer Revanth who is best known as an Indian Idol participant, social media influencer Srihan, actor and lyricist Baladitya, TV couple Marina Abraham-Rohit Sahni, comedian Chant, and Abhinaya Sree who is the daughter of actress Anuradha and best is known for featuring in special songs such as A Ante Amalapuram.

 

As per sources, this season of the reality show will also have commoners as contestants in the house. The practice was discontinued by the show makers earlier.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. It will be telecast for 106 days, with the show airing at 10 pm on weekdays. Its tagline is ‘Entertainment ki Adda Fix’.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates from Nagarjuna-hosted Bigg Boss Telugu season 6:

16:23 (IST)04 Sep 2022
Playback singer Revanth to be a part of BB Telugu 6
 
 
 
 
 
Singer Revanth is likely to be seen in the Bigg Boss Telugu season 6. Revanth came to fame after he participated in Indian singing reality series Indian Idol season 9. Revanth was seen as one of the main mentors in the recent concluded season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu.

16:08 (IST)04 Sep 2022
Glimpses from Bigg Boss Telugu 6 grand premiere
 
 
 
 
 
Nagarjuna Akkineni-hosted show will be a star-studded affair filled with entertainment.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 host Nagarjuna, who is making his Bollywood comeback after 17 years with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, might also promote the film on the grand launch of the show.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy among others, while Shah Rukh Khan plays an extended cameo in the film. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is releasing in cinemas on September 9.

