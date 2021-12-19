Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 winner Sunny wins Rs 50 lakh, Shanmukh and Sreerama Chandra are runners-up

The Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 winner is Sunny while Shanmukh and Sreerama Chandra have emerged as first and second runners-up respectively. Bigg Boss 5 winner Sunny not only lifted the trophy but also took home prize money of Rs 50 lakhs, a bike and a plot worth Rs 25 lakhs. The Nagarjuna-hosted show had its grand finale on Sunday as a host of celebrities showed up. Those who were a part of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 finale include SS Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nani, Naga Chaitanya, Shriya Saran and Ayan Mukerji, among others.

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5, which started on September 5, ended its roller-coaster journey of 106 days on a high note. The fifth season of Telugu Bigg Boss commenced with Sarayu, Umadevi, Lahari, Nataraj, Hamida, Swetaa Varma, Priya, Lobo, Vishwa, Jaswanth, Anee, Ravi, Priyanka Singh, Kajal, Sunny, Sreerama Chandra, Siri Hanmanth, Shanmukh Jaswanth, and Maanas as its 19 contestants. They stayed at the Bigg Boss house at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Among the 19 participants, 13 were evicted as they received less votes from the audience. Sarayu was the first contestant to be eliminated from the house on Day 7 and Kajal was ousted by the audience on Day 98. Jaswanth walked out from the gameshow due to health issues on Day 70. Vishwa and Ravi, who entered as the most preferred contenders for the Bigg Boss trophy by the fans of the reality show, were eliminated on Day 63 and Day 84, respectively. Shanmukh Jaswanth entered the house as a favourite, while Sunny made his entry as an underdog.

While every weekend used to be entertaining with Nagarjuna on the dais, each Monday remained a fierce day as contestants were nominated for eviction. On weekdays, housemates used to be busy with the tasks given by Bigg Boss showrunners which always resulted in emotional conflicts among the contestants. Interestingly, Sunny succeeded in many tasks and emerged as a hot favourite.

Before the star-studded grand finale, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 welcomed actors Ram Charan, Akhil Akkineni-Pooja Hegde, Vijay Deverakonda and Shriya Saran as special guests.

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu is available on Disney Plus Hotstar for streaming along with the unseen visuals of the house in Bigg Boss Buzz episodes.