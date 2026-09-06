Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 Launch LIVE Updates: Nagarjuna returns as the host

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 LIVE Updates: Akkineni Nagarjuna returns as host of Bigg Boss Telugu for its 10th season.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 LIVE Updates: Bigg Boss Telugu is returning for its 10th season, with Akkineni Nagarjuna hosting for the eighth consecutive time. The show premieres today on Star Maa and JioHoststar.

The makers have built this season around a “Dasavataram” concept to mark the 10th edition. In a departure from previous seasons, only 10 contestants will enter the house on premiere night, with additional celebrities joining through mid-week and wild card entries as the season progresses.

Story continues below this ad The contestants reportedly set to enter the show include anchor Varsha, Debjani of Ennenno Janmala Bandham fame, Jabardasth comedians Naresh and Auto Ram Prasad, Guppedantha Manasu actor Mukesh Gowda, Shalini, and Prema Desam actor Athidi Eshwaran. Reports also suggest that Temper Vamsi, anchor Varshini Sounderajan, Chaithra Rai, actor Krishnudu and Chennai Love Story actor Adith Eshwaran could join the show as additional contestants. Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Contestants List 2026: Naresh, Varshini, Temper Vamsi rumoured to join Nagarjuna show Nagarjuna has been the face of Bigg Boss Telugu since Season 3 in 2019, taking over after Jr NTR hosted the debut season in 2017 and Nani hosted the second in 2018. His continued presence has become central to the show’s identity, with his weekend episodes consistently drawing high viewership. The ninth season, subtitled Ranarangam, ran for 105 days from September to December 2025 and was won by Kalyan Padala, with Thanuja Puttaswamy as runner-up. That season introduced the dual-house format for the first time, separating celebrities and commoners. Along with Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10, the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20, Mohanlal’s Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8, Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13, and Vijay Sethupathi’s Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 will also premiere on Sunday. Live Updates Sep 6, 2026 06:15 PM IST Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Live Updates: New promo introduces Mr HAI robot with Nagarjuna The latest Dasavatharam promo has upped the intrigue of Bigg Boss Telugu this season, introducing Mr HAI Robot, a mysterious new presence that's got fans wondering what Bigg Boss and Nagarjuna have in store for contestants this season Sep 6, 2026 06:05 PM IST Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Live Updates: Nagarjuna to open the doors at 7 pm Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10, themed "Dasavatharam," premieres at 7 pm on Sunday. Host Nagarjuna Akkineni returns to welcome contestants into the newly designed Bigg Boss house and a peek into this year's redesigned house Sep 6, 2026 05:48 PM IST Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Live Updates: Tollywood villain Temper Vamsi rumoured to be part of season 10 Actor Temper Vamsi, known for playing menacing villain roles across multiple Telugu films, is rumoured to be part of the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house. His screen name comes from his role in Jr NTR's Temper (2015), directed by Puri Jagannadh. He has since appeared in several other Tollywood films in antagonist roles.

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