Another sexual harassment complaint filed against Bigg Boss Telugu organisers

After a complaint filed by a journalist against Bigg Boss Telugu organisers alleging sexual harassment, another woman has come forward claiming that the people involved in running the reality show passed inappropriate comments during a meeting.

Advertising

According to a report by The News Minute, an actor submitted a police complaint against the organisers of the show at Banjara Hills police station on July 14. The complaint states that the actor feels cheated and hurt by the comments made by organisers of the show.

“We decided on the payment and I also signed the agreement papers which clearly stated that I couldn’t take up any other project until the completion of the 100 days inside the Bigg Boss house. Keeping the same in mind, they blocked my dates and I rejected a couple of film offers that had come my way,” the actor was quoted as saying by The News Minute.

“Abhishek (the show’s coordinator from Mumbai) then went on to ask me if I was ready to stay away from my phone and asked how I could live for 100 days without sex. I didn’t understand why he had to ask me such a personal and inappropriate question. Abhishek then asked me what I could do in order to impress the ‘boss’,” the actor added.

Advertising

The actor mentioned that she later received a call on June 25 which informed her that she was no longer a part of Bigg Boss Telugu. She further said that she had told the makers that she had a heath issue during an earlier meeting and they had taken that very subject as a reason for dismissing her.

An FIR has been registered against the organisers in question under Section 354A (iv) of IPC.