Bigg Boss Telugu organisers accused of demanding sexual favours

A case was registered under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the organisers of the Telugu version of the reality show Bigg Boss.

Advertising

The complainant is a female journalist based in Hyderabad who alleged that the organisers demanded sexual favours from her in lieu of entry into the show’s final round, The News Minute reported.

According to the woman, she received an invitation into the third season of the show in March.

“She accepted the offer and met four members of the reality show. As per the statement, during the meeting, those four members misbehaved with her and asked her to satisfy their boss for the final selection for the show,” Banjara Hills Assistant Commissioner of Police K Srinivas Rao was quoted as saying in the same report.

Advertising

The woman also alleged she was body shamed by the accused during the meeting.

According to news agency ANI, the complainant said, “They (organisers) didn’t give me any agreement and asked me how I am going to satisfy the boss. They also body shamed me.”

Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 will be hosted by Nagarjuna. The first season was hosted by Jr NTR and the second by Nani. Both the season received a positive response and proved to be popular.

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is scheduled to premiere on July 21.