Bigg Boss Telugu 5 finale Live Updates: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli on Nagarjuna’s show

The grand finale of reality TV series Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is currently underway. VJ Sunny, Manas, Sreerama Chandra, Siri Hanmanth, and Shanmukh are competing for the top spot.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, and others will grace the finale episode as per latest promos. A few reports suggest Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh might also turn up.

Also in Entertainment | Pushpa The Rise box office collection Day 2: Allu Arjun film is unstoppable, crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Unlike other iterations of the reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu has featured different hosts every season except fourth and fifth season, which brought back Nagarjuna.

My dear #StarMaa viewers, Today is the Biggest day for the world’s biggest reality show #BiggBossTelugu. We invite you to the #BiggBossTelugu5 Grand Finale today at 6:00 PM. Let’s witness the POWERPACKED evening together. Update your excitement using #BBTeluguGrandFinale pic.twitter.com/bVjGaakAjK — starmaa (@StarMaa) December 19, 2021

While the original Bigg Boss (Hindi version) is being hosted by Salman Khan for several years now, Bigg Boss Tamil has Kamal Haasan, Bigg Boss Kannada has Kichcha Sudeep and Bigg Boss Malayalam has Mohanlal as hosts.

The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by Jr NTR while the second season was hosted by Nani. Bigg Boss Telugu is a spinoff of Bigg Boss, which itself is derived from the international reality TV series (originally Dutch) called Bigg Brother, developed by John de Mol.