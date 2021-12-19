scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 19, 2021
Bigg Boss Telugu 5 finale Live Updates: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli on Nagarjuna’s show

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 finale Live Updates: Catch all the latest updates about Nagarjuna show here.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 19, 2021 4:47:53 pm
Bigg Boss Telugu, nagarjunaBigg Boss Telugu 5 finale Live Updates: Catch the episode at 6 pm on Star Maa.

The grand finale of reality TV series Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is currently underway. VJ Sunny, Manas, Sreerama Chandra, Siri Hanmanth, and Shanmukh are competing for the top spot.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, and others will grace the finale episode as per latest promos. A few reports suggest Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh might also turn up.

Unlike other iterations of the reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu has featured different hosts every season except fourth and fifth season, which brought back Nagarjuna.

While the original Bigg Boss (Hindi version) is being hosted by Salman Khan for several years now, Bigg Boss Tamil has Kamal Haasan, Bigg Boss Kannada has Kichcha Sudeep and Bigg Boss Malayalam has Mohanlal as hosts.

The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by Jr NTR while the second season was hosted by Nani. Bigg Boss Telugu is a spinoff of Bigg Boss, which itself is derived from the international reality TV series (originally Dutch) called Bigg Brother, developed by John de Mol.

Live Blog

Follow all the LIVE UPDATES from Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 finale here:

16:45 (IST)19 Dec 2021
Nagarjuna thanks audience for their love to Bigg Boss

Sharing a video, Nagarjuna Akkineni thanked the audience for showering love on the show and its contestants.

16:32 (IST)19 Dec 2021
Ranbir gives flying kisses to Telugu audience, speaks few words in the language

Ranbir Kapoor will take some Telugu lessons from Nagarjuna Akkineni on Bigg Boss Telugu season 5's grand finale episode. In a promo, Ranbir is seen dedicating flying kisses to the Telugu audience and speaking a few words in the language.

16:05 (IST)19 Dec 2021
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to promote Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be the special guests on Bigg Boss Telugu season 5's grand finale.

15:59 (IST)19 Dec 2021
Nagarjuna promises a starry Bigg Boss 5 grand finale

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu is all set to witness its grand finale, and the host Nagarjuna Akkineni promises it to be a starry affair. On the Twitter handle of Star Maa, the makers shared the glimpse of the night ahead. The finale episode will start from 6 pm onwards.

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 premiered on September 5 earlier this year. Around the premiere, Nagarjuna had said in a statement, "The last few months have been tough and challenging for everyone and with this show, our endeavor is to bring joy and happiness in the lives of our fans with best-in-class entertainment. As an artiste, I am looking forward to representing and bringing forward the true feelings of the contestants so that the viewers can understand them better. I am happy to be a part of a show that is fulfilling; entertaining every member of the family."

Watch Bigg Boss Telugu 5 finale at 6 pm on Star Maa. It will also be available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

