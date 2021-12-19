Bigg Boss Telugu 5 finale Live Updates: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli on Nagarjuna’s show

The grand finale of reality TV series Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is currently underway. VJ Sunny, Manas, Sreerama Chandra, Siri Hanmanth, and Shanmukh are competing for the top spot.
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, and others will grace the finale episode as per latest promos. A few reports suggest Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh might also turn up.
Unlike other iterations of the reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu has featured different hosts every season except fourth and fifth season, which brought back Nagarjuna.
While the original Bigg Boss (Hindi version) is being hosted by Salman Khan for several years now, Bigg Boss Tamil has Kamal Haasan, Bigg Boss Kannada has Kichcha Sudeep and Bigg Boss Malayalam has Mohanlal as hosts.
The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by Jr NTR while the second season was hosted by Nani. Bigg Boss Telugu is a spinoff of Bigg Boss, which itself is derived from the international reality TV series (originally Dutch) called Bigg Brother, developed by John de Mol.
Sharing a video, Nagarjuna Akkineni thanked the audience for showering love on the show and its contestants.
Ranbir Kapoor will take some Telugu lessons from Nagarjuna Akkineni on Bigg Boss Telugu season 5's grand finale episode. In a promo, Ranbir is seen dedicating flying kisses to the Telugu audience and speaking a few words in the language.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be the special guests on Bigg Boss Telugu season 5's grand finale.
Bigg Boss 5 Telugu is all set to witness its grand finale, and the host Nagarjuna Akkineni promises it to be a starry affair. On the Twitter handle of Star Maa, the makers shared the glimpse of the night ahead. The finale episode will start from 6 pm onwards.