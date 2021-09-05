Bigg Boss Telugu 5 premiere episode LIVE UPDATES: Nagarjuna Akkineni all set to start the show with a bang

Bigg Boss has become one of the most loved shows across the country. As much as Bigg Boss Hindi has gained popularity, its regional versions have also gained audience over the years. While Bigg Boss Hindi is being hosted by Salman Khan for several years now, Bigg Boss Tamil has Kamal Haasan, Bigg Boss Kannada has Kichcha Sudeep and Bigg Boss Malayalam has Mohanlal as hosts. Bigg Boss Telugu, on the other hand, is all set to see Nagarjuna Akkineni as the host for the third time. The series launched with Jr NTR as the host of the first season. Second season of Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by Nani. Later, the makers roped in Nagarjuna.

Now, Bigg Boss Telugu makers and Nagarjuna are returning to the television screens with Bigg Boss 5, which is all set to launch on Sunday evening from 6 pm onwards. The fifth season of the popular show promises to deliver on the five key aspects of entertainment — drama, romance, action and fun with new tasks, an interesting mix of contestants and wholesome entertainment for the entire family.

Talking about the show, Nagarjuna said in a statement, “The last few months have been tough and challenging for everyone and with this show, our endeavor is to bring joy and happiness in the lives of our fans with best-in-class entertainment. As an artiste, I am looking forward to representing and bringing forward the true feelings of the contestants so that the viewers can understand them better. I am happy to be a part of a show that is fulfilling; entertaining every member of the family.”