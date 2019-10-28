Meet the finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3, which premiered on 21 July 2019 on Star Maa TV, is nearing its end. The show, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, has got its five finalists – Varun Sandesh, Baba Bhasker, Sreemukhi, Ali Reza and Rahul Sipligunj – after the eviction of Siva Jyothi in the recent episode that aired on October 27.

Advertising

As Varun, Baba Bhasker, Sreemukhi, Ali and Rahul race for the trophy, here’s a look at their journey in the house.

1. Sreemukhi

A known face from the television industry, Sreemukhi was sure and focused on winning the show. The audience saw her giving her best in everything that she did. While the game was always her priority, Sreemukhi also managed to make some bonds in the house. Her loud voice, morning dance with Baba Bhasker, fights with co-contestant Rahul and dedication to tasks remain some of the highlights in her journey.

2. Rahul Sipligunj

Singer by profession, Rahul had come to the house to gain popularity. While his songs are famous, he said people did not know his name or how he looked and that is why he chose to be on Bigg Boss. In his journey, Rahul made great friends such as Vithika, Varun Sandesh and Poonarnavi. However, Rahul lacked the game spirit initially. Only after Poonarnavi’s eviction, the audience saw him giving his best.

3. Varun Sandesh

Happy Days actor Varun Sandesh was the only contestant who entered with his wife Vithika. Varun won hearts for being the calmest and most sensible contestant in the house, and also for how he supported his wife through thick and thin of the Bigg Boss journey. However, as a contestant, Varun woke up to the importance of performing in the task much later.

4. Baba Bhasker

A choreographer by profession, Baba Bhasker is the most fun and entertaining contestant on the show. Baba Bhasker, irrespective of having a language barrier, managed to stay strong in comparison to other popular faces. While we usually see women taking charge of the kitchen, in Bigg Boss Telugu season 3, Baba Bhasker ruled the kitchen throughout the season. He also became the first contestant to win ‘Ticket to Finale.’

5. Ali Reza

A television actor, Ali Reza is the only contestant who came back after being evicted from the show. During the journey, we saw the actor giving his hundred per cent into every task given by Bigg Boss.

Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, Bigg Boss Telugu 3 will be aired in a new time slot from today. The show will be aired from 10 PM for a week until its grand finale on November 3.