Kaushal Manda lifts Bigg Boss Telugu 2 trophy

Season two of Bigg Boss Telugu came to an end on Sunday. The Nani-hosted reality game show’s top prize was clinched by TV actor Kaushal Manda. This season of the show ran for almost three months and was steered successfully to the finale by the Natural Star.

The grand finale ceremony began with Nani performing on his popular songs. He also sang his latest song “Emo Emo” from the movie Devadas. Before beginning the finale, he talked to the families of the finalists.

Later, Nani welcomed the ex-contestants on the stage. Then he met the finalists – Kaushal Manda, Tanish Alladi, Samrat Reddy, Geeta Madhuri and Nallamothu. The contestants were surprised to see their family members among the audience. Nani also took the opportunity to announce his next film, Jersey.

Samrat was the first contestant to be eliminated. He bid adieu to the show in an emotional manner. The next to be eliminated was Deepti. In her farewell, Deepti said she learnt a lot from the show.

After Tanish was evicted, Geeta and Kaushal were the two finalists left. Then every ex-contestant’s journey through the show was presented in a visual form. Everybody was overcome with emotions.

Actor Venkatesh came to announce the winner of the show. But before the announcement, Nani reminisced his journey on the show. Post that, the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 was announced.

