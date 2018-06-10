Bigg Boss Telugu 2: Nani to make TV debut today, these celebrities may enter the show

Bigg Boss 2 to be hosted by Nani. Bigg Boss 2 to be hosted by Nani.

After completing season one successfully with Tollywood star Jr NTR at the helm, the showrunners will launch the second season of Bigg Boss Telugu on Sunday with the new host, actor Nani. It will mark the small screen debut of the young actor, who has managed to carve a niche for himself in the south Indian film industry with his boy-next-door charm.

The season two will also be quite different from the season one as it will also host a few contestants, who were auditioned and selected from the public.

According to several reports, out of 16 contestants that will enter the Bigg Boss house today, 13 of them will be celebrities and three will be commoners.

While the names of the housemates will only be officially announced on the opening night, a list of celebrities names, i. e. likely contestants, has been widely reported in the media.

Actors Charmme Kaur, Amit Tiwari, Tanish, social media star Deepthi Sunaina, playback singer Geetha Maduri, news anchor Deepthi, human rights activist Babu Gogineni, rapper Roll Ride, model-actor Tejaswi Madivada are said to be some of the celebrity contestants to take part in the upcoming season. It is worth noting that Tejaswi was rumoured as the likely contestant for the season one also. But that didn’t happen. It remains to be seen if the rumours will come true this time.

Actor Tanish rumoured to be Bigg Boss Telugu season 2 contestant. Actor Tanish rumoured to be Bigg Boss Telugu season 2 contestant.

Singer Geeta Madhuri rumoured to be in Bigg Boss 2. Singer Geeta Madhuri rumoured to be in Bigg Boss 2.

Actor Amit Tiwari rumoured to be one of the contestants. Actor Amit Tiwari rumoured to be one of the contestants.

Human Rights activist Babu Gogineni rumoured to be part of Nani’s television show. Human Rights activist Babu Gogineni rumoured to be part of Nani’s television show.

The Season 2 will be longer than Season 1 as it will go on for more than 100 days. The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu lasted for only 70 days. There will be as many as 70 cameras in the house that will be capturing every move of the housemates 24/7.

While the first season of the show took place at the Bigg Boss house in Lonavla, a grand house has been built on Annapurna 7 acres in Hyderabad for the new season.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd