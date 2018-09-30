Bigg Boss Telugu 2 finale LIVE UPDATES: Deepti and Samrat are out of the race

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 is finally coming to an end today. Hosted by Nani, the Star Maa reality show started with 16 contestants on June 10. After over three months, the show will on Sunday get a winner from among the top five contestants – Deepti Nallamothu, Geeta Madhuri, Tanish Alladi, Samrat Reddy and Kaushal Manda.
While Geetha Madhuri, Amit Tiwari, Deepti Nallamothu, Tanish Alladi, Babu Gogineni, Bhanu Sree, Roll Rida, Syamala, Kireeti Damaraju, Deepthi Sunaina, Kaushal Manda, Tejaswi Madivada and Samrat Reddy were the celebrity contestants, Ganesh, Sanjana Anne and Nutan Naidu were the commoners this season. The reality show also saw two wild-card entrants – Nandini Rai and Pooja Ramachandran.
Deepti joins Nani on the stage and reminisces her journey in the Bigg Boss House. Nani applauds Deepti for the growth that she has shown in the show. Deepti says she has learnt a lot from the show. One of the most important lessons she learnt was to never give up. Nani calls Deepti’s son on the stage and takes a selfie.
Nani announces Deepti as the next contestant to leave the show.
Ex-contestant Shyamala sets the stage on fire with her beautiful performance. Now, all four performers take over the stage.
Ex-contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 2, Tejaswini and Deepti Sunaina also perform.
Nandini performs on the stage.
Samrat joins Nani on the stage. He takes a look at his Bigg Boss journey through a video. Samrat says he learnt responsibility through this show. He also learnt how to develop lifelong bonds with people. He then hugs his parents and takes a seat with ex-contestants.
Nani calls out Samrat. Samrat comes out of the house after taking a selfie with the other four housemates. He was one of the first to win ticket to finale.
Nani announces his next film Jersey. He also launched jersey of Telugu Titans and announces the Pro Kabaddi League is going to begin from October 7.
The finalists, Deepti Nallamothu, Geeta Madhuri, Tanish Alladi, Samrat Reddy and Kaushal Manda, see their family members sitting in the audience. Geeta Madhuri gets extremely emotional looking at her family members.
Nani meets the finalists - Kaushal, Tanish, Samrat, Geeta Madhuri and Deepti.
Nandani thanks Bigg Boss for teaching her Telugu and making her popular. She says that because of her participation in the show, she’s getting good work opportunities. Tejaswini says Bigg Boss is a one of a kind experience where she has learnt a lot. Kireeti speaks about his career post Bigg Boss Telugu.
Roll Rida speaks about his single “Arupu” and the response he is receiving for it. Amit says he is still following the resolution of not touching phones and spending time with family. Amit, who plays villain in Telugu films, says the show has changed people’s outlook for him.
Nani welcomes the ex-contestants on the stage. He starts asking the ex-contestants about their life after the show.
Roll Raida, Bhanu, Amit, Pooja Ramchandran enter the stage dancing to Family Party track from Nani’s Film. Kireeti, Sunaina dance together on the stage. Tejaswi and Gogineni also join them.
Before starting the finale, Nani speaks to finalists’ relatives seated in the audience. He starts with Geeta Madhuri’s mother and asks if she has seen any difference in Geeta during the show. He then moves on to Samrat’s father who reveals that he has noticed a lot of difference in Samrat during the show. Samrat's mother says that the contestant will come out as a different people with much more confidence. Tanish’s mother gets emotional as she remembers Tanish’s late father.
Nani thanks the audience for making Bigg Boss Telugu 2 a success by showering so much of love.
The audience gets to see Nani perform as a singer. The actor sings his latest track "Emo Emo" from Devadas.
Nani performs on tracks from his films. He has chosen songs from his 10 year long career in the Telugu film industry.
Bigg Boss Telugu 2, which went on for 113 days, will now come to an end. The show starts with the smashing entry of Nani, the Natural Star.