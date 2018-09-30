Bigg Boss Telugu 2 finale LIVE UPDATES: Deepti and Samrat are out of the race

Bigg Boss Telugu 2 finale: Watch Bigg Boss Telugu 2 on Star Maa at 6 pm. Bigg Boss Telugu 2 finale: Watch Bigg Boss Telugu 2 on Star Maa at 6 pm.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 is finally coming to an end today. Hosted by Nani, the Star Maa reality show started with 16 contestants on June 10. After over three months, the show will on Sunday get a winner from among the top five contestants – Deepti Nallamothu, Geeta Madhuri, Tanish Alladi, Samrat Reddy and Kaushal Manda.

While Geetha Madhuri, Amit Tiwari, Deepti Nallamothu, Tanish Alladi, Babu Gogineni, Bhanu Sree, Roll Rida, Syamala, Kireeti Damaraju, Deepthi Sunaina, Kaushal Manda, Tejaswi Madivada and Samrat Reddy were the celebrity contestants, Ganesh, Sanjana Anne and Nutan Naidu were the commoners this season. The reality show also saw two wild-card entrants – Nandini Rai and Pooja Ramachandran.