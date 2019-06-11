Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 to premiere on June 23

Popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil will be back with its third season on June 23. The show is set to air on Vijay Television at 8 pm every day. Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan will return as host of the show.

This season of Bigg Boss Tamil will house 15 celebrities and one commoner inside a safe house with 60 cameras.

Kamal Haasan made his small screen debut with Bigg Boss Season 1. The first season gained immense popularity and propelled actress Oviyaa to stardom. Arav emerged as the winner in the first season while Riythvika won Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.

According to reports, the makers have approached Sakshi Aggarwal, MS Bhaskar, Alya Manasa, Radha Ravi, Premji, T Rajendar, Priya Anand, Kasthuri and VJ Siddhu for Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

Kamal Haasan was busy campaigning for his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam during the election season. On the acting front, Kamal will next be seen in Shankar’s Indian 2, which has been delayed due to the actor’s political commitments.