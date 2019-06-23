Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 launch: When and where to watch

The third season of Bigg Boss Tamil will kick off tonight. The Tamil version of popular reality show Bigg Boss is hosted by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan and he will host this season too. Bigg Boss is based on Big Brother, which was originally a Dutch show and has been adapted in many countries around the world.

The first season marked the debut of Kamal Haasan on television. The show is back to entertain the audiences the third time. Like the previous seasons, Bigg Boss Tamil 3 will also test various skill sets of 16 contestants inside a safehouse without any mobile phones and any sort of contact with the outside world.

Aarav won in the first season of the show and Riythvika emerged as the winner in the second season.

The tagline of the show reads, “This is not just a show, this is our life.”

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 is expected to have a runtime of 60 minutes during the weekdays and 90 minutes during the weekends.

The show recently came under fire as a plea was filed at the Madras High Court to restrain Vijay TV from broadcasting the show. Advocate K Suthan, who filed the plea, submitted, “Bigg Boss show hosted by actor Kamal Haasan is being telecast with abusive content only with the view to increase the TRP ratings and get monetary benefits without any social responsibility.”

If you are wondering when and where to watch the show, it will be telecast on Vijay TV. You can also catch the show on Star India’s streaming service, Hotstar.