Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Launch highlights: Oviya, Mumtaz and Janani Iyer among others enter Kamal Haasan’s show

Several cameras, 15 contestants and one Kamal Haasan. They are back. Probably the biggest show on Tamil television, Bigg Boss Tamil is back with its second season.
While Yashika Anand, Ponnambalam, Mahath, Daniel Annie Pope, Vaishnavi, Janani Iyer, Ananth Vaidyanathan, Ramya NSK, Sendrayan, Riythvika, Mumtaz, Bhalajie, Mamathi Chari, Nithya, Shariq Hassan and Aishwarya Dutta are the celebrity contestants, Oviya will also be seen as a guest in Bigg Boss Tamil 2.
With Kamal now donning his politician avatar, the reality show will see more eyes glued to their sets. Starting June 17, the show will be aired every day at 9 pm.
Contestant no 16 is actor Aishwarya Dutta seen in films like Tamizhuku En Ondrai Azhuthavum and Aarathu Sinam..
Contestant no 15 is Shariq Hassan. He is the son of actors Riyaz Khan and Uma Riyaz.
Contestant no. 14 is Nithya who is Bhalajie's wife. They are separated due to some personal issues. She also has a NGO for women empowerment.
Television and film actor Mamathi Chari is the thirteenth contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.
RJ-VJ Bhalajie, who is also popularly known as Dhaadi Bhalajie, is the twelfth contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.
One of kollywood's glam heroines, Mumtaz is the eleventh contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.
Riythvika, who is mostly seen in supporting roles, says that she hasn't had a release in eight months. She wants to remind the audience of her. Kamal says, "You too! We are in the same boat then."
Actor Riythvika, who has films like Kabali, Madras and Paradesi to her credit, is the tenth contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.
Supporting actor and comedian Sendrayan is the ninth contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.
Kamal Haasan and Ramya NSK sing Ninaivo Oru Paravai, one of Kamal's hit songs from Sigappu Rojakkal.
Singer Ramya NSK is the eighth contesant of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. She is NS Krishnan's granddaughter and has sung several songs like "Sayndhu Sayndhu" from Needhan En Ponvasantham.
A big surprise. Voice trainer Ananth Vaidyanathan is the seventh contestant of Bigg Bogg Tamil Season 2. He became famous after Vijay TV's Super Singer shows.
Janani Iyer says that she realised that Bigg Boss Tamil has the reach of 10 films. Kamal agrees with her and says, "Films can only reach 25 lakh people at one go, but Television has the potential to reach 25 crore. We shouldn't place any medium on a lower level."
Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu posted on Twitter: "Wow @MahatOfficial all da best!! Indha message ai nee win panni vandhu Piragu paarka vaazhuthugiren!! #BigBossTamil2 @STARVijayIndia"
Actress Janani Iyer is the sixth contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. She was last seen in Tamil film Balloon.
Popular journalist-writer Sa.Viswanathan aka Saavi's granddaughter Vaishnavi is the fifth contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil. Vaishnavi is a journalist.
Daniel Annie Pope is the fourth contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 2. He is best known for his role in Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara.
Mahath's girlfriend is on the sets of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. He asks his girlfriend for permission to flirt in the house.
Actor Mahath starts his Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 journey with a dance performance.
Actor Mahath is the third contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. He is best known for his role in Ajith starrer Mankatha
Ponnambalam, who received his first acting opportunity from Kamal Haasan, has entered the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 house
Ponnambalam talks to Bigg Boss Tamil 2 host Kamal Haasan about his stunt experiences. Kamal says he has suffered 36 fractures in total.
Ponnambalam is the second contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 2. A popular villain, he is best known for his role in Rajinikanth starrer Muthu.
Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu fame Yashika Anand is the first contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. She is only 18-years-old and is incredibly popular on Instagram.
Kamal Hassan gives a tour of the newly renovated house. New additions include a restroom in the ladies' bedroom, night vision camera and a prison area.
Kamal Haasn makes it clear that he will use the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 stage to promote his political interests. "They call it self-interest but I call it public-interest," says Kamal.
A clip shared by Vijay Television on Twitter earlier today showed everyone's favourite Bigg Boss Tamil Season One contestant Oviya being welcomed by Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 host Kamal Haasan. After a brief conversation with Kamal, Oviya is shown entering the Bigg Boss house.