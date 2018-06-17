Follow Us:
Sunday, June 17, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Launch highlights: Oviya, Mumtaz and Janani Iyer among others enter Kamal Haasan’s show

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Launch highlights: Oviya, Mumtaz and Janani Iyer among others enter Kamal Haasan’s show

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 launch: Yashika Anand, Ponnambalam, Mahath, Daniel Annie Pope, Vaishnavi, Janani Iyer, Ananth Vaidyanathan, Ramya NSK, Sendrayan, Riythvika, Mumtaz, Bhalajie, Mamathi Chari, Nithya, Shariq Hassan and Aishwarya Dutta will participate in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.

Written by Ashameera Aiyappan | Chennai | Updated: June 17, 2018 11:19:38 pm
Bigg Boss Tamil 2 Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 launch: The show will be hosted by Kamal Haasan.

Several cameras, 15 contestants and one Kamal Haasan. They are back. Probably the biggest show on Tamil television, Bigg Boss Tamil is back with its second season.

While Yashika Anand, Ponnambalam, Mahath, Daniel Annie Pope, Vaishnavi, Janani Iyer, Ananth Vaidyanathan, Ramya NSK, Sendrayan, Riythvika, Mumtaz, Bhalajie, Mamathi Chari, Nithya, Shariq Hassan and Aishwarya Dutta are the celebrity contestants, Oviya will also be seen as a guest in Bigg Boss Tamil 2.

With Kamal now donning his politician avatar, the reality show will see more eyes glued to their sets. Starting June 17, the show will be aired every day at 9 pm.

Live Blog

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 launch: Read all the updates from the launch of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2, hosted by Kamal Haasan. Read the updates in Tamil.

22:57 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
The final contestant

Contestant no 16 is actor Aishwarya Dutta seen in films like Tamizhuku En Ondrai Azhuthavum and Aarathu Sinam..

22:39 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Fifteenth contestant of BIgg Boss Tamil 2

Contestant no 15 is Shariq Hassan. He is the son of actors Riyaz Khan and Uma Riyaz.

22:21 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Fourteenth contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 2

Contestant no. 14 is Nithya who is Bhalajie's wife. They are separated due to some personal issues. She also has a NGO for women empowerment.

22:10 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Thirteenth contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil

Television and film actor Mamathi Chari is the thirteenth contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.

21:45 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Twelfth contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 2

RJ-VJ Bhalajie, who is also popularly known as Dhaadi Bhalajie, is the twelfth contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.

21:34 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Eleventh contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 2

One of kollywood's glam heroines, Mumtaz is the eleventh contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.

21:28 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Riythvika's reason to join Bigg Boss Tamil

Riythvika, who is mostly seen in supporting roles, says that she hasn't had a release in eight months. She wants to remind the audience of her. Kamal says, "You too! We are in the same boat then."

21:25 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Tenth contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 2

Actor Riythvika, who has films like Kabali, Madras and Paradesi to her credit, is the tenth contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.

21:14 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Ninth contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 2

Supporting actor and comedian Sendrayan is the ninth contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.

21:02 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Kamal Haasan and Ramya NSK perform

Kamal Haasan and Ramya NSK sing Ninaivo Oru Paravai, one of Kamal's hit songs from Sigappu Rojakkal.

20:59 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Eighth contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 2

Singer Ramya NSK is the eighth contesant of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. She is NS Krishnan's granddaughter and has sung several songs like "Sayndhu Sayndhu" from Needhan En Ponvasantham.

20:52 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Seventh contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 2

A big surprise. Voice trainer Ananth Vaidyanathan is the seventh contestant of Bigg Bogg Tamil Season 2. He became famous after Vijay TV's Super Singer shows.

20:42 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Kamal Haasan bats for the small screen

Janani Iyer says that she realised that Bigg Boss Tamil has the reach of 10 films. Kamal agrees with her and says, "Films can only reach 25 lakh people at one go, but Television has the potential to reach 25 crore. We shouldn't place any medium on a lower level." 

20:36 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Venkat Prabhu on Mahat

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu posted on Twitter: "Wow @MahatOfficial all da best!! Indha message ai nee win panni vandhu Piragu paarka vaazhuthugiren!! #BigBossTamil2 @STARVijayIndia"

20:30 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Sixth contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 2

Actress Janani Iyer is the sixth contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. She was last seen in Tamil film Balloon.

20:22 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Fifth contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 2

Popular journalist-writer Sa.Viswanathan aka Saavi's granddaughter Vaishnavi is the fifth contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil. Vaishnavi is a journalist.

20:03 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Fourth contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 2

Daniel Annie Pope is the fourth contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 2. He is best known for his role in Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara.

19:56 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Mahath wants to flirt

Mahath's girlfriend is on the sets of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. He asks his girlfriend for permission to flirt in the house.

19:53 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Mahath performs

Actor Mahath starts his Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 journey with a dance performance.

19:52 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Third contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 2

Actor Mahath is the third contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. He is best known for his role in Ajith starrer Mankatha

19:46 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Ponnambalam enters Bigg Boss Tamil 2 house

Ponnambalam, who received his first acting opportunity from Kamal Haasan, has entered the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 house

19:44 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Kamal Haasan has suffered 36 fractures?

Ponnambalam talks to Bigg Boss Tamil 2 host Kamal Haasan about his stunt experiences. Kamal says he has suffered 36 fractures in total.

19:39 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Second contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 2

Ponnambalam is the second contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 2. A popular villain, he is best known for his role in Rajinikanth starrer Muthu.

19:26 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
First contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil 2

Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu fame Yashika Anand is the first contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. She is only 18-years-old and is incredibly popular on Instagram.

19:18 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Kamal Hassan gives a tour of Bigg Boss Tamil 2 house

Kamal Hassan gives a tour of the newly renovated house. New additions include a restroom in the ladies' bedroom, night vision camera and a prison area.

19:17 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Kamal Haasn to talk politics on Bigg Boss Tamil 2

Kamal Haasn makes it clear that he will use the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 stage to promote his political interests. "They call it self-interest but I call it public-interest," says Kamal.

19:08 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
A sneak peek at Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 launch episode
19:02 (IST) 17 Jun 2018
Oviya in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2?

A clip shared by Vijay Television on Twitter earlier today showed everyone's favourite Bigg Boss Tamil Season One contestant Oviya being welcomed by Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 host Kamal Haasan. After a brief conversation with Kamal, Oviya is shown entering the Bigg Boss house.

“Bigg Boss Tamil has written a new chapter in the history of South Indian television entertainment and that still would be an understatement. Thanks for giving me such a big success in my career as a television host. I consider it as a big fortune,” Kamal Haasan had said during the finale of Bigg Boss Tamil Season One.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd