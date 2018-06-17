Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 Launch highlights: Oviya, Mumtaz and Janani Iyer among others enter Kamal Haasan’s show

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 launch: The show will be hosted by Kamal Haasan. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 launch: The show will be hosted by Kamal Haasan.

Several cameras, 15 contestants and one Kamal Haasan. They are back. Probably the biggest show on Tamil television, Bigg Boss Tamil is back with its second season.

While Yashika Anand, Ponnambalam, Mahath, Daniel Annie Pope, Vaishnavi, Janani Iyer, Ananth Vaidyanathan, Ramya NSK, Sendrayan, Riythvika, Mumtaz, Bhalajie, Mamathi Chari, Nithya, Shariq Hassan and Aishwarya Dutta are the celebrity contestants, Oviya will also be seen as a guest in Bigg Boss Tamil 2.

With Kamal now donning his politician avatar, the reality show will see more eyes glued to their sets. Starting June 17, the show will be aired every day at 9 pm.