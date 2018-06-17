Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2: These celebrities may enter Kamal Haasan’s show

Bigg Boss Tamil season 2 is all set to premiere on June 17. Bigg Boss Tamil season 2 is all set to premiere on June 17.

The second season of highly successful Bigg Boss Tamil will premiere on Sunday. With superstar Kamal Haasan returning as its host, the expectations from the upcoming season is high. Kamal’s star presence may draw record eyeballs for the show during the weekends, but to sustain a good viewership on the weekdays, the showrunners would require interesting contestants.

While the list of 15 celebrities, who will spend the next 100 days inside the fancy Bigg Boss house under 24/7 surveillance, will only be officially known when the show airs on television tonight, a list of probable contestants has surfaced online.

If reports are to be believed, the producers have assembled an intriguing combination of celebrities for the new season.

According to an IndiaGlitz report, actors Yashika Anand, Janani Iyer, Daniel Anne Pope, Ponnambalam, Aishwarya Dutta, Mahath Raghavendra, Mumtaj, Powerstar Srinivasan, comedian Thaadi Balaji, his estranged wife Nithya Thaadi Balaji, RJ Mamathi Chari, TV actor Kavin and musician Ananth Vadiyanathan will participate in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.

As the usual practice in the Bigg Boss show format, Kamal will give the audience a tour of the newly renovated house, which is located in EVP Film City in Chennai. And then he will see off each contestant inside the house.

The show will begin at 7 pm on Star Vijay. The regular episodes will air at 9 pm from Monday to Sunday.

