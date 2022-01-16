Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Grand Finale Live Updates: When and where to watch Kamal Haasan show

The finale of the fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil is finally here. Hosted by Kamal Haasan, the show will run for nearly five hours. The broadcast of the final episode of this season will begin at 6:30 PM on Vijay Television. The viewers can also stream it live on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The fifth season was launched on October 3 last year. Usually, the new season begins in June and ends in September. The outbreak of the pandemic, however, has upset the regular calendar of the show. The fourth season went on air in September 2020 and concluded in January 2021.

The fifth season began with as many as 18 contestants who were handpicked from different social, economic and cultural backgrounds. There were also two Tamil speaking contestants of foreign origin. The diverse group of individuals made for an effective microcosm of society as they brought in different beliefs, ideologies and political thinking to the show.

The winner will be selected from five finalists — Niroop, Raju, Amir, Priyanka and Pavni.

While Raju, Priyanka and Pavni managed to get to the final stage with the support of the audience, Niroop and Amir secured their position as finalists by winning certain games. Amir was the winner of the ticket to finale task, in which he beat Ciby.