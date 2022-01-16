Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Grand Finale Live Updates: When and where to watch Kamal Haasan show

The finale of the fifth season of Bigg Boss Tamil is finally here. Hosted by Kamal Haasan, the show will run for nearly five hours. The broadcast of the final episode of this season will begin at 6:30 PM on Vijay Television. The viewers can also stream it live on Disney Plus Hotstar.
The fifth season was launched on October 3 last year. Usually, the new season begins in June and ends in September. The outbreak of the pandemic, however, has upset the regular calendar of the show. The fourth season went on air in September 2020 and concluded in January 2021.
The fifth season began with as many as 18 contestants who were handpicked from different social, economic and cultural backgrounds. There were also two Tamil speaking contestants of foreign origin. The diverse group of individuals made for an effective microcosm of society as they brought in different beliefs, ideologies and political thinking to the show.
#BiggBossTamil Season 5 The #GrandFinale – இன்று மாலை 6:30 மணிக்கு நம்ம விஜய் டிவில.. @ikamalhaasan #BBTamilSeason5 #BiggBossTamil5 #BiggBossTamil #பிக்பாஸ் #nipponpaintindia #PreethiPowerDuo #VijayTelevision pic.twitter.com/ypvW5tfXqt
— Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision) January 16, 2022
The winner will be selected from five finalists — Niroop, Raju, Amir, Priyanka and Pavni.
While Raju, Priyanka and Pavni managed to get to the final stage with the support of the audience, Niroop and Amir secured their position as finalists by winning certain games. Amir was the winner of the ticket to finale task, in which he beat Ciby.
As per a tweet, Raju seems to have bagged the winner's trophy for Bigg Boss Tamil season 5. "#BiggBossTamil5 Asusual, this season was completely ‘Expect The Expected’. Title Winner is #Raju Congrats to him," trade analyst Sathish Kumar M shared on Twitter.
Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 winner Aari Arujunan tweeted that he wasn't invited for the finale of the fifth season. In a tweet, he mentioned, "I know you guys were looking forward for me in the trophy hand over segment in this bb5 finale even I was excited to meet you guys and kamal sir again but unfortunately I wasn't invited for the show."