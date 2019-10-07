Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Mugen Rao wins, Sandy is runner-up

Malaysian singer Mugen Rao was declared the winner of the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil which was hosted by Kamal Haasan. Mugen took home the coveted winner’s trophy of the season along with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Popular dance choreographer Sandy became the first runner-up, while Losliya and Sherin took the third and fourth place, respectively.

Before Kamal announced the final results, Sandy and Mugen did what they are known for doing, entertain the audience. As Mugen sang “Verithanam” from upcoming film Bigil, Sandy broke into an impromptu dance.

“First, I’d like to support the people of Malaysia,” told Mugen in his victory speech. “Becuase of the support, I got in Malaysia, I was recognised by the people of Tamil Nadu and landed this show.”

After handing over the cheque of Rs 50 lakh, Kamal called Mugen’s family on the stage too. “Of more than 20 million votes, Mugen garnered more than 7 core votes,” revealed Kamal.

Mugen was named as the first finalist of the show after he managed to score higher points in a week-long competition that was held to decide the winner of the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task. After Kavin opted out of the show with Rs 5 lakh cash money midway and the shocking elimination of Tharsahn, Sherin, Sandy and Losliya became the final four contestants of the season.

Sandy said, he never desired to win the show. “I wanted Tharsan to win the show. But after he was evicted, I wanted Mugen to become the winner,” he added.

Before ending the night, Mugen and Sandy called Tharsan and Kavin, respectively, to share the moment with their friends.

According to the showrunners, the final winner was picked based on more than 20 crore votes they received during the final week. It is said to be the highest among the previous two seasons. This season has received a total of over 200 crore votes.