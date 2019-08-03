Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Vasanthbalan asks Cheran to gracefully exit the show via open letter

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 has had controversies brewing inside the house from the house and looks like the same will continue for a while now. The latest episode saw a heated argument between Saravanan and Cheran, who have been exchanging cold shoulders throughout the show.

Following this, accomplished director Vasanthabalan has written an open letter on his Facebook page urging Cheran to exit the show. Cheran is a four time National Film Award winner. Vasanthabalan’s letter reads, “I know you will not see this message because you are isolated from the outside world. I hope this message reaches you. I’m writing this as a fan of your movies. You are someone who is the blessing of Goddess Saraswati. You were in a good place and soared high in the sky. You have taken good movies like Bharathi Kannama, Porkaalam and Autograph which are impeccable scripts. These are excellent films that have withstood the test of time. You always wanted to achieve something on the big screen and you have done that as well.”

“These small talks which are doing the rounds are like termites that will not tarnish your reputation. You are on par with legendary directors like the late Balu Mahendra and Mahendran. I know of your capabilities but the Bigg Boss participants don’t. They think you and Saravanan are on the same level but that’s not true. It shows their level of ignorance. Earlier when you faced similar disrespectful situations, you had the courtesy to come out of it. Please leave the show. No actor should be disrespected and you don’t deserve this,” Vasanthbalan concludes.

On the show, Cheran and Saravanan got into a fight during the performance analysis of a task, where they had to decide the best and worst performers of the week. Cheran opined that Saravanan did not imitate Vijaykanth well. Saravanan also commented on Cheran’s task and said he looked funny while imitating Rajinikanth. This conversation turned heated and Saravanan made disrespectful comments.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss audience is expecting host Kamal Haasan to take a stand against Saravanan and resolve the issue in today’s episode.