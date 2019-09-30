Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Tharshan eliminated from Kamal Haasan’s show

Tharshan is out of the Bigg Boss house. He was eliminated from the show after he received the least votes in Sunday’s episode of elimination.

Tharshan’s eviction came as a shock to the viewers and to host Kamal Haasan himself. Throughout the show, Tharshan kept a low-profile and steered clear of any major controversy. He raised his voice only when it mattered and had a great equation with all the other contestants, especially Mugen and Sherin. He was also one of the best performers during the tasks.

After Tharshan’s name was revealed in the envelope, everyone in the show, including the contestants, expressed disbelief. Even Kamal Haasan quipped that he was unable to believe this but the viewers’ vote has to be respected at all costs. As Tharshan bid goodbye to the contestants while trying to hide his tears, Sherin was inconsolable. Sandy, Mugen and Losliya were also seen sobbing. In fact, after Tharshan was called out to the stage, he received the loudest applause from the audience. Kamal Haasan said that he was proud of Tharshan as he achieved what he came for and remained a strong contestant throughout the show.

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 is almost drawing to a close with only a week left until the grand finale. Sherin, Mugen, Losliya and Sandy will have to fight for the coveted Bigg Boss trophy and the grand prize.