Bigg Boss Tamil 3: No place for deception here, says host Kamal Haasan

The grand opening of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 is all set to take place tonight at 8 pm on Vijay TV. The reality show, which gained widespread popularity in its first season itself, will be hosted by actor-turned-politician, Kamal Haasan again.

The show, which goes by the tag-line, “This is not just a show, this is our life”, has created a lot of buzz and excitement among audiences. Kamal Haasan has promoted the show heavily and says in a teaser, “There is no place for deception here, only truth”.

Like the previous seasons, Bigg Boss Tamil 3 will also test the various skill sets of 16 contestants inside a safehouse without any mobile phones and no contact with the outside world.

Bigg Boss Tamil 1 marked Kamal Haasan’s small screen debut and the show went on to gain immense popularity that shot actress Oviya to stardom. Aarav went on to win the first season and Riythvika emerged as the winner in the second season.

But despite the buzz, Bigg Boss has come under fire as a plea was filed at the Madras High Court to restrain Vijay TV from broadcasting the show. Advocate K Suthan, who filed the plea, submitted, “Bigg Boss show hosted by actor Kamal Haasan is being telecast with abusive content only with the view to increase the TRP ratings and get monetary benefits without any social responsibility.”

The Madras High Court has issued notices to CBFC and others on a plea seeking a direction to set up a panel to censor TV programmes and restrain Star Vijay channel from broadcasting the show.

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 is expected to have a runtime of 60 minutes during the weekdays and 90 minutes during the weekends.