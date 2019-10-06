Bigg Boss Tamil 3 grand finale: Here’s when and where you can watch the Kamal Haasan show

The third season of reality game show Bigg Boss Tamil will have its finale this evening. The race to the top is heating up as only four contestants survive. The winner will be decided from Sherin, Mugen, Losliya and Sandy.

Bigg Boss Tamil is the Tamil spinoff of Bigg Boss (the Hindi version), which itself is an Indian adaptation of originally Dutch international reality TV series Big Brother. All the three seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil have been hosted and presented by superstar Kamal Haasan.

Right from the outset, the show has been popular among the Tamil audiences who have embraced Kamal as the show’s host.

The current season kicked off on June 23.

If you are wondering when and where to watch Bigg Boss Tamil 3, here is some help. The show airs on Star Vijay, Star TV’s Tamil entertainment channel. The finale will be broadcast at 9:30 pm. If you do not have access to your television or are on the move, you can access the channel on special live TV apps provided by network operators like Jio and Airtel.

If that is also not an option, the finale episode will also stream live on Hotstar, Star TV’s streaming service.