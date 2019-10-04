Bigg Boss Tamil 3 finalists recall their journey in the show

It’s ten in the morning. A handful of journalists arrive at EVP Film City, situated on the outskirts of Chennai. After a quick breakfast, the television channel folks ask us to write down questions to the finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil 3—Sandy, Losliya, Sherin and Mugen, on an A4 sheet. They insist we come up with, at least, ten questions—out of which three were ‘selected’. Eventually, we were instructed to go ahead with the ‘approved ones’. Yet again, I was away from the smartphone—not for a day, but an hour.

Here are excerpts from the interaction:

Q: Sandy, sum up your journey in the house so far.

I entertain and make fellow contestants happy, but I was never attached to my family. I regret this big time. I was completely focused on the shoot, dance programmes and so on. Bigg Boss Tamil 3 made me realise the importance of family, relationships and bonding. I learned a lot of good things being here. We are planning to have a WhatsApp group once we leave this show; so that we can be in touch with each other. I am what I am and I have no strategy. Have fun, be happy is the mantra I go by. I get emotional only when I talk about my daughter because I love her.

Q: Losliya, what’s your immediate plan post-exit?

I come from a middle-class background, and felt bad for what my parents had been through. I’m sure they were questioned for what was happening in the house. I need to talk to them and sort things out—though they know me better than anyone else does. They trust me, too, and that’s important. But, what the audience sees every day is just one hour’s footage. I think I’m in a position to make them understand the truth. Additionally, I’ve stayed true to myself. This is how I’m in real life, and there are no extra layers. I am the decision-maker in my family, and it will be the same, regardless of the things that happen here. (Laughs)

Q: Sherin, tell us about the unforgettable moments you experienced in these 100 days.

Though Vanitha and I were dear friends, we had a major fight over Tharshan. I was hurt by her statements. I was in tears because I know they weren’t true. Tharshan is my close friend. Despite my competitive nature, I wanted him to win in a lot of instances. He’s a bundle of talent. I still couldn’t come to terms that Tharshan is not with us. I never thought it would affect me so much. I’m learning. Bigg Boss Tamil has helped me grow as a better person. For example, in the beginning, Losliya and I had differences of opinion, but now, we are good friends. It took a considerable amount of time to accept her for the person she is and vice-versa.

Q: Mugen, what’s next?

I realised art was my calling ever since I was a kid. I grew up seeing people cheer for my father, a stage singer. Further, I want to do more music albums and act in ‘blockbuster’ movies. Also, I want to motivate everyone. Despite missing my family, I have gained so much being a part of Bigg Boss Tamil 3. We were rooting for Tharshan, and expecting him to win; unfortunately, he’s left.