Saravanan evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 3

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Saravanan has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. After facing backlash for his flippant confession that he used to grope women in public buses, the actor has been ousted from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 by Vijay TV.

In yesterday’s episode, Bigg Boss said the reason for the sudden eviction of Saravanan is Vijay TV’s way of showing the audience that this kind of behaviour towards women will not be tolerated, even if it was in the past.

In an earlier episode, Saravanan made the remark in response to Bigg Boss Tamil 3 host Kamal Haasan talking about the challenges faced by people, especially women, commuting by public transport. Haasan said that there was a section of people who travel on public transport to target women. To everyone’s surprise, Saravanan raised his hand and claimed he was guilty of this offence during his college days. This statement was followed by laughter and applause from the live studio audience.

The clip from the episode went viral on Twitter after singer and #MeToo activist Chinmayi Sripaada criticised the studio audience’s reaction to Saravanan’s admission.

After widespread backlash, Saravanan apologised and also advised youngsters to not repeat his behaviour.

“To everyone who is watching the show, I have to clarify something. When Kamal Sir asked the question, I hastily agreed to doing it several times. During my college days, I have made certain mistakes, tiny ones. The intention was to ask viewers to not do these things but it got cut and I couldn’t say it. I am repeating it once again. I did whatever I did when I was young and I want all youngsters to know that it’s wrong. Which is one of the reasons why I am talking about it. Be it before Bigg Boss or after the show, I will still keep telling people not to make the same mistakes I made. There are punishments for these kinds of behaviour. I am sorry if I have hurt anyone’s sentiments,” he said.

Saravanan had become increasingly unpopular due to his behaviour inside the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house. The actor recently got into a tiff with fellow inmate and director Cheran and made disrespectful comments. Following the tiff, Bigg Boss Tamil 3 host Kamal Haasan intervened and Saravanan apologised.