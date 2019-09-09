Bigg Boss Tamil 3: Cheran evicted, sent to secret room

Actor-director Cheran was shown the door in the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 3. He was in the danger zone along with Mugen, Sherin, Kavin and Losliya.

Advertising

Cheran was a fan-favourite inside the house and enjoyed a large following. He was lauded for his calm and composed nature and his refusal to get embroiled in silly tiffs during the show. But he lost favour among his fans for not taking a stand and being overly-dramatic at times.

Meanwhile, last week saw Sakshi, Abhirami and Mohan Vaidya re-entering the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house. The week also saw many fights between controversial inmate Vanitha and Sherin. Sherin, who is known to be the most mature contestant, was reduced to tears after Vanitha called her out for having an “affair” with Tharshan. Cheran stood up for Sherin during this moment.

After host Kamal Haasan announced the name on the envelope, Losliya broke down and started crying uncontrollably. Cheran and Losliya shared a father-daughter relationship inside the house. But what’s unknown to other contestants is that he has been sent to the secret room where he will be watching the others. Being sent to the secret room guarantees a 14-day safe period for the inmate and this pushes Cheran one step closer to the finals.

Besides Cheran, Fathima Babu, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Meera Mitun, Reshma, Saravanan, Madhumitha and Kasthuri among others have been evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house.