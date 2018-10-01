Bigg Boss Tamil 2 winner Riythvika: I want to be an inspiration

Bigg Boss Tamil 2 finale aired on Vijay Television. Bigg Boss Tamil 2 finale aired on Vijay Television.

Riythvika on Sunday became the winner of the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil. She took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a trophy. “My victory belongs to everyone. I want to be an inspiration for all the girls,” Riythvika said. Aishwarya Dutta was the runner-up of the Kamal Haasan hosted show.

Season two of reality TV show Bigg Boss Tamil was controversial compared to season one, thanks to the eccentric housemates. Aishwarya and Mahat deserve a lion’s share in keeping the dramatic tension in the house smearing throughout the season, much to the amusement of the audience.

The 106-day-long bumpy ride began on June 17 with the show’s host Kamal Haasan sending 16 contestants inside the Bigg Boss house. Yashika Aannand, Ponnambalam, Mahat, Daniel Annie Pope, Vaishnavi, Janani, Ananth Vaidyanathan, Ramya NSK, Riythvika, Mumtaz, Bhalajie, Mamathi Chari, Nithya, Shariq Hassan and Aishwarya Dutta entered the show in June. Actor Vijayalakshmi entered the show as a wild-card contestant two months later.

