Bigg Boss Tamil 2: Wild-card entry Vijayalakshmi avoids Mahat Raghavendra

Actor Vijayalakshmi Feroz recently entered the ongoing second season of Bigg Boss Tamil as a wild-card entry. Before walking into the house, she tweeted a video message seeking public support for her on the show. “Hi tweeps , I m in Bigg Boss house now. Going to miss u all. Watch BB2. Support me. Lots of (sic),” she wrote.

Vijayalakshmi is the daughter of National Award-winning filmmaker Agathiyan. And she is married to director Feroz Mohammed of Pandigai fame. The 35-year-old actor made her screen debut in 2007 with the runway hit Chennai 600028. And she did a slew of movies before she ventured into television.

Vijayalakshmi made her small screen debut this year with Tamil serial called Nayaki. However, she quit the show recently citing differences with the makers of Nayaki.

Hi tweeps , I m in Bigg Boss house now. Going to miss u all. Watch BB2. Support me. Lots of ❤️. @vijaytelevision @BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/omuW3ovJsY — Vijayalakshmi A (@vgyalakshmi) August 23, 2018

She is also friends with Mahat Raghavendra as they both frequently feature in director Venkat Prabhu’s films. But, it seems she likes to steer clear of him inside the Bigg Boss house.

The latest promo shows Mahat rueing to Aishwarya Dutta that it was so obvious that Vijayalakshmi has been avoiding him since she entered the show.

Mahat Raghavendra has courted a string of controversies for his aggressive behavior towards other contestants. Especially, his hostility towards Mumtaz has garnered him a lot of flak both from the co-contestants and the audience.

Mahat is at the bottom four this week along with Mumtaz, Balaji and Sendrayana. Going by the trends, it may not come as a surprise if Mahat gets eliminated this week.

