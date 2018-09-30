Bigg Boss Tamil 2: From Aishwarya Dutta’s ‘Hitler Task’ to Mahat’s tantrums, a look at the top controversies of the show

Bigg Boss Tamil 2: Here is a look back at the biggest controversies that erupted inside the Bigg Boss Tamil house. Bigg Boss Tamil 2: Here is a look back at the biggest controversies that erupted inside the Bigg Boss Tamil house.

The second season of Bigg Boss Tamil was filled with more controversies and fights than the previous season. The 107-day bumpy ride will come to a stop this Sunday with a grand finale. The show’s host Kamal Haasan will announce the title winner of this season from the three female finalists.

One among Aishwarya Dutta, Riythvika and wild-card entry Vijayalakshmi will take home a huge cash prize and a winner’s trophy this weekend. Here is a look back at the biggest controversies that erupted inside the Bigg Boss Tamil house:

Fake contestants

The stakes and challenges were really high for the contestants of the current season in comparison to their predecessors. Most participants of the first season set foot inside the house without a clear-cut game plan as there weren’t previous examples to draw knowledge from. Nobody gave them the list of dos and don’ts to win the people’s affection. All they had was the set of rules that need to be followed on the show. But, the housemates of the second season had the advantage of studying the previous season and entering the show well-prepared.

Daniel Annie Pope aka Danny was one such contestant who came to the show with a clear plan. Or that’s what he was accused of by other housemates. And Mumtaz too. Aishwarya and Yashika Aannand were also accused of making calculated moves that will get them to the finish line. In short, everyone on the show was accused of being fake and not following their real emotions or instincts. Overcoming the popular perception that they were not being real enough was one of the major challenges that haunted the housemates this time.

So-called ‘Hitler task’

This was the watershed moment in the second season. It divided the audience and gave Aishwarya a lifetime worth of media spotlight. She dominated the pop-culture discourse on social media and received bouquets and brickbats in equal measure. She was tasked with the role of playing a ruthless dictator and control the housemates with an iron fist. She killed it. Balaji bad-mouthed Aishwarya behind her back. The problem is she saw Balaji passing a harsh judgment of her. It ticked her off and she used her powers as a make-believe dictator to empty a trash can on his head.

Jilted husband, unforgiving wife

The first couple of weeks of the show was dominated by discussions on the troubled marriage of Balaji and Nithya. The show nearly waded into the Solvathellam Unmai territory by over debating the estranged relationship. It was as if everyone on the show wanted to play the peacemaker between the warring couple. It really got bad, when Balaji started verbally abusing Nithya. The first few episodes turned the audience into rubberneckers, staring at a show where a woman was treated with bias, mainly due to her personal choices. It continued until Kamal came and asked everyone to mind their own business.

Mahat trolling Mumtaz

Mahat was clearly going through an episode when he showed some unexplainable hostility towards Mumtaz. His tantrums went through the roof as he was quite determined to humiliate the 32-year-old actor. He was convinced that she was a conniving person and was poisoning the minds of other housemates with her ‘pretentious’ love and affection. The dramatic tension hit a high note during some tasks. He behaved so badly that Kamal showed him a red card while evicting him from the house.

Lying is a strategy?

Aishwarya incensed Kamal when she lied to Sendrayan as part of the task. The task was that she had to convince Sendrayan to colour his hair red to save herself from going into elimination round directly. Assuming that he won’t help her get saved, she lied to him. She told him that he has been directly nominated for next week and he should colour his hair, if he wishes to protect himself. Sendrayan didn’t think twice before agreeing to follow her instructions. Aishwarya was even asked by the showrunners why she was misguiding Sendrayan with false claims. She said it was her ‘strategy’ to get him to do what she wanted him to do. Surprisingly, the viewers were not as upset as Kamal was. That week, she received more votes than the other three contestants in the bottom four.

