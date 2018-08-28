Bigg Boss Tamil 2: Simbu welcomes Mahat Raghavendra with slaps and hugs

Mahat Raghavendra is the latest contestant to leave the Bigg Boss Tamil 2 house. Mahat Raghavendra is the latest contestant to leave the Bigg Boss Tamil 2 house.

After getting evicted from the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil, contestant Mahat Raghavendra posted a video on his Twitter handle, showing how his friend actor Simbu welcomed him. We can see Simbu slapping Mahat three times and later giving him a tight hug. “This is how my best friend #Simbu #Str welcomes me after #BiggBoss house love you da (sic),” Mahat captioned the video.

Mahat was the most controversial contestant of the ongoing season due to his aggressive behavior. Last week, things started to get out of hand after he began to demonstrate his physical strength with other contestants while performing tasks. He also repeatedly treated Mumtaz with total contempt. Some of the housemates were even worried about their safety due to Mahat’s unruly behaviour on the show.

On Sunday, in a first, Kamal Haasan read out the evicted contestant’s name from a red card, ending the journey of Mahat on the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Mahat Raghavendra was sent out of the show not before getting pulled up by Kamal for his unruly behavior. However, Kamal also requested the audience to cut Mahat some slack and not to give him a definition based on his behavior inside the house.

This is how my best friend #Simbu #Str welcomes me after #BiggBoss house 🏡 😂🤦🏻‍♂️ love you da 🤗 pic.twitter.com/0a3W3x8o8b — Mahat Raghavendra (@MahatOfficial) August 27, 2018

Mahat was the eight contestant to be evicted from the show. Actor Vijayalakshmi was sent in last week as the first wild card entry.

This week, Balaji, Daniel and Janani are in the danger zone. They were nominated for eviction last week for failing to perform in the weekly task.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd