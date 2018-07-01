Bigg Boss Tamil 2: Kamal Haasan calls contestants’ bluff

Bigg Boss Tamil 2: Kamal Haasan warned Balaji not to use such foul languages as even children, including his own daughter, watch the show. Bigg Boss Tamil 2: Kamal Haasan warned Balaji not to use such foul languages as even children, including his own daughter, watch the show.

Superstar Kamal Haasan began Saturday’s episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season two with a statement that sounded like his campaign slogan for the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu. “Exceptions will not become a norm. Violation of the law will not go unpunished,” he said.

He suggested that servants forget who their real masters are. “The general public is the boss for those who are inside the house and me. Those who forget this, no matter in which building they live in, will face troubles. Otherwise, they will be evicted,” he said. “They are playing this game without understanding this.” Of course, he was speaking in the context of the Bigg Boss Tamil Season Two. But, any resemblance to real persons, living or dead, outside the Bigg Boss compound at Chennai’s EVP amusement park is purely intentionally.

Before diving into the show, he took a few questions from the studio audience. One of the questions was why the contestants are repeatedly reminded to follow the Tamil-only rule on the show, which has an English title. “I’m a true-blood Tamil but I have a north Indian sounding name. This name was given to me by my father, so it did not change even as I have changed a lot. Many people in other languages have fallen in love with Tamil. Some have even changed their names, some didn’t. What’s important is the emotional connect with Tamil identity. Bigg Boss is already a successful brand. So we let it be,” he reasoned.

The Vishwaroopam star seconded a viewer when she opined that many in the new season of the show were being ‘fake.’ “Thinking that they have understood all the nuances and techniques of this game fully after watching the first season, the contestants have become very stiff and fake. But they don’t understand that the audience can tell when they are acting.”

He was also asked why does it feel the entire show, so far, has been built on the fight between the estranged couple, Nithya and Balaji. “They are the ones who are fighting nonstop without giving other’s a chance,” he replied.

When Kamal began to speak with the housemates via video link, the show got interesting. He straight up told housemates that the viewers believed these contestants were ‘faking’ a lot. While Vaishnavi seemed to be a popular pick for ‘spot the fake person’ game played by Kamal, Mamathi Chari and Mumtaz also emerged as strong contenders. Kamal, however, called everyone’s bluff implying that most of them, if not all, were not genuine.

Kamal took Mumtaz and Balaji to task later. He reprimanded Mumtaz for refusing to wear her mic while making some ‘unreasonable’ demands. She was asked to take off her mic and stay in the garden area, denying her the permission to be part of show temporarily. Remember Kamal said, “Violation of the law will not go unpunished.” Next up was Balaji’s case. He crossed the lines many times this week by abusing and mistreating his wife on the show.

Kamal had to play a few ‘Kurum Padam’ (short films) to show that Nithya was being systematically sidelined to show her as the weaker contestant. And most of them were heavily censored, thanks to Balaji’s potty mouth. “I have played many short films on this stage. But this is the first time I have showed a film, which is filled with beeps,” Kamal noted.

The 63-year-old superstar warned Balaji not to use such foul languages as even children, including his own daughter, were watching the show. And he also refused to even hear Balaji’s explanation when the latter tried to justify his actions.

“You may think that what moral right do I have to question you?” Kamal said to Balaji. Kamal was referring to his failed relationships.

“I have endured heartbreaks during the breakups but I never spoke badly about anyone after,” he advised. “You should separate from a person with the same respect, you had on them when you first met them.”

The show ended with Kamal revealing that Ponnambalam has been saved from the elimination by the audience, while Ananth Vaidyanathan, Mamathi and Mumtaz were still in danger zone.

