Bigg Boss Tamil 2: Here’s why Kamal Haasan will enter the house tonight

The contestants of the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Tamil had a surprise visitor to their house. No, not some celebrities, who are trying to promote their upcoming movie. It was the show host Kamal Haasan himself. The latest promo of the Sunday’s episode sees the housemates getting really excited at the sight of the Vishwaroopam 2 star inside their compound.

Is Kamal there to talk about his new film Vishwaroopam 2? Maybe. But, the real reason why he walked inside the house was to announce who will be evicted from the house this week. This week Janani Iyer, Ponnambalam, and Sendrayan are in the bottom three.

Ponnambalam has been the popular pick for eviction every week since the beginning of the second season. And he’s repeatedly being saved by the audience. Will he get evicted this time? It remains to be seen.

Sendrayan, meanwhile, is in the danger zone for the first time in 57 days. He enjoys a lot of goodwill among the housemates in spite of a few instances, where he displayed his ill-temperament. Otherwise, his innocent demeanour seems to have helped him survive in the house. This is the second time Janani has found herself on the verge of eviction. Will she survive this time as well? Only time will tell.

