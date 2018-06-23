Bigg Boss Tamil 2: Kamal Haasan’s guided tour on virtual reality is enjoyable

Hosted by Kamal Haasan, Bigg Boss Tamil 2 is getting more popular by the day. Hosted by Kamal Haasan, Bigg Boss Tamil 2 is getting more popular by the day.

It seems like the showrunners are going all the way out to cash in on the growing popularity of Bigg Boss Tamil. In a first, the producers have released a virtual reality video, where we have the show’s superstar host Kamal Haasan giving the viewers a guided tour of the lavish Bigg Boss house in Chennai. What’s more entertaining in the VR tour is the skit, performed by Kamal.

Kamal plays multiple roles in the sketch while giving us the tour of the house. With his sharp wit and a solid sense of humor, the versatile actor makes the virtual stay of the viewers in the house an enjoyable experience. As he speaks with identical characters, he also breaks down the basic rules of the house for the viewers. And he even gets the virtual guest imprisoned for stepping inside the ladies’ bedroom. “I am ‘nangooram’ (anchor) I can go anywhere in the house. But you can’t,” he complains.

“This doesn’t look like a real prison. It doesn’t even have a fan,” he quips while releasing the guest out of prison.

Bigg Boss Tamil is one of the highly rated reality television in Tamil. About 7 crore people followed the first season in Tamil Nadu and about 1.5 crore people saw the show from other parts of the country.

The second season, with an interesting mix of celebrity contestants, began on a high note on June 17. The new season also has 16 contestants.

