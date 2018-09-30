Follow Us:
Sunday, September 30, 2018
Live now

Bigg Boss Tamil 2 finale LIVE UPDATES: Kamal Haasan turns contestant

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 grand finale live updates: Riythvika, Vijayalakshmi and Aishwarya vie for the Bigg Boss Tamil 2 winner's trophy and cash prize. The Vijay Television reality show is hosted by Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan.

Written by Manoj Kumar R | Bengaluru | Updated: September 30, 2018 9:36:56 pm
Bigg Boss Tamil Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 grand finale live: Watch Bigg Boss Tamil 2 at 9 pm on Vijay Television.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is finally coming to an end today. Hosted by superstar Kamal Haasan, the Vijay Television reality show started with 16 contestants on June 17. After over three months, the show will on Sunday get a winner from among the top three contestants – Riythvika, Vijayalakshmi and Aishwarya Dutta.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Tamil 2 finale September 29 highlights

While Yashika Aannand, Ponnambalam, Mahat, Daniel Annie Pope, Vaishnavi, Janani, Ananth Vaidyanathan, Ramya NSK, Riythvika, Mumtaz, Bhalajie, Mamathi Chari, Nithya, Shariq Hassan and Aishwarya Dutta were the celebrity contestants, Vijayalakshmi Feroz was the wild-card entry this season.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. Read the updates in Tamil

21:36 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
A short film on the funniest moments

Another short film is played. But this one packs the happiest and funniest moments of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.

21:27 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
A skit on Goundamani's entry in Bigg Boss Tamil 2

Comedians perform a skit on legendary comedian Goundamani's entry in the show. The housemates face a lifetime worth of trolling.

21:16 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
A skit on Bigg Boss Tamil 2 contestants

A comedy skit spoofing the contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil season two is being staged.

21:07 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
A Kurum Padam on Bigg Boss Tamil 2

Kamal Haasan plays a Kurum Padam (short film) on some of the most dramatic moments of the season.

20:59 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Sendrayan questions Kamal

"Would you have dumped garbage on Balaji's head if you were Aishwarya Dutta?", asks Sendrayan.

"No. I won't. I am a fan of Swachh Bharat," jokes Kamal.

20:55 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Kamal as a contestant

Kamal Haasan tries a role reversal. He sits on a sofa as a contestant and allows former housemates to question him as the show's host.

20:48 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Contestants dance to "Come Dance With Me Before You Go"

All contestants join Yashika Aannand on stage and dance to "Come Dance With Me Before You Go" song from Kamal Haasan's Dasavatharam.

20:34 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Evicted contestants are back!

All evicted Bigg Boss Tamil 2 contestants enter dancing to peppy songs.

20:12 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Kamal receives a rousing welcome

Kamal Haasan receives a rousing welcome from the dancers as Virumandi title tracks plays in the backdrop.

20:03 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Bigg Boss Tamil finale begins

Part 2 of Bigg Boss Tamil grand finale begins with a colourful dance performance on folk songs.

19:59 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
A sneak peek at tonight's Bigg Boss Tamil episode

Finalist Janani Iyer was evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 2 house on September 29. Aishwarya, Riythvika and Vijayalakshmi are still in the Bigg Boss Tamil 2.

