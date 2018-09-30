Bigg Boss Tamil 2 finale LIVE UPDATES: Kamal Haasan turns contestant

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is finally coming to an end today. Hosted by superstar Kamal Haasan, the Vijay Television reality show started with 16 contestants on June 17. After over three months, the show will on Sunday get a winner from among the top three contestants – Riythvika, Vijayalakshmi and Aishwarya Dutta.
Also Read | Bigg Boss Tamil 2 finale September 29 highlights
While Yashika Aannand, Ponnambalam, Mahat, Daniel Annie Pope, Vaishnavi, Janani, Ananth Vaidyanathan, Ramya NSK, Riythvika, Mumtaz, Bhalajie, Mamathi Chari, Nithya, Shariq Hassan and Aishwarya Dutta were the celebrity contestants, Vijayalakshmi Feroz was the wild-card entry this season.
Another short film is played. But this one packs the happiest and funniest moments of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2.
Comedians perform a skit on legendary comedian Goundamani's entry in the show. The housemates face a lifetime worth of trolling.
A comedy skit spoofing the contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil season two is being staged.
Kamal Haasan plays a Kurum Padam (short film) on some of the most dramatic moments of the season.
"Would you have dumped garbage on Balaji's head if you were Aishwarya Dutta?", asks Sendrayan.
"No. I won't. I am a fan of Swachh Bharat," jokes Kamal.
Kamal Haasan tries a role reversal. He sits on a sofa as a contestant and allows former housemates to question him as the show's host.
All contestants join Yashika Aannand on stage and dance to "Come Dance With Me Before You Go" song from Kamal Haasan's Dasavatharam.
All evicted Bigg Boss Tamil 2 contestants enter dancing to peppy songs.
Kamal Haasan receives a rousing welcome from the dancers as Virumandi title tracks plays in the backdrop.
Part 2 of Bigg Boss Tamil grand finale begins with a colourful dance performance on folk songs.