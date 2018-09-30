Bigg Boss Tamil 2 finale LIVE UPDATES: Kamal Haasan turns contestant

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 grand finale live: Watch Bigg Boss Tamil 2 at 9 pm on Vijay Television. Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 grand finale live: Watch Bigg Boss Tamil 2 at 9 pm on Vijay Television.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 is finally coming to an end today. Hosted by superstar Kamal Haasan, the Vijay Television reality show started with 16 contestants on June 17. After over three months, the show will on Sunday get a winner from among the top three contestants – Riythvika, Vijayalakshmi and Aishwarya Dutta.

While Yashika Aannand, Ponnambalam, Mahat, Daniel Annie Pope, Vaishnavi, Janani, Ananth Vaidyanathan, Ramya NSK, Riythvika, Mumtaz, Bhalajie, Mamathi Chari, Nithya, Shariq Hassan and Aishwarya Dutta were the celebrity contestants, Vijayalakshmi Feroz was the wild-card entry this season.