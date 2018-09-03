Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame Danny ties the knot

Bigg Boss 2 contestant Danny was evicted from the show on Sunday. Bigg Boss 2 contestant Danny was evicted from the show on Sunday.

Just a day after he was evicted from the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Tamil, Daniel Annie Pope, popularly known as Danny, married his longtime sweetheart Denisha on Monday. He shared the news of his hush-hush wedding on Instagram, saying he was forced to keep the special occasion under wraps due to personal reasons.

“I am extremely happy to introduce to all of you my beautiful kuttu as my wife Mrs. Denisha Daniel. We had a small register marriage. I was unable to share this beautiful moment of our life with you guys until now due to some family issues. We seek your well wishes and blessings as we start with our beautiful journey as husband and wife (sic),” wrote Danny, while sharing a photo from the wedding.

It may be recalled that Denisha had visited the Bigg Boss house last week as part of the weekly task. The affection displayed by Denisha and Daniel on the show even overwhelmed host Kamal Haasan.

After staying in the house for 76 days, Danny got evicted from the show on Sunday’s episode. He was considered one of the strongest contenders in the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil. However, the popular comedian lost his grip on the game.

Danny is known for his comedy roles in Tamil movies. He shot to fame after he played a minor role called Romba Sumar Moonji Kumaru in Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara (2013).

