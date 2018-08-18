Bigg Boss Tamil 2: Will Aishwarya Dutta take Kamal Haasan’s offer and walk off?

Kamal Haasan hosts Bigg Boss Tamil season 2. Kamal Haasan hosts Bigg Boss Tamil season 2.

The tension on the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Tamil has escalated quite a lot in the past few days. Mahat Raghavendra’s temper issues were among the top reasons for frequent quarrels among the housemates. It started with Mahat playing rough in this week’s luxury budget task. He first manhandled Danny, and even Aishwarya Dutta made a similar complaint against him. The entire task was marked by intense verbal exchange, contestants physically pushing around each other and a lot of backbiting. As the task ended, the team led by Mumtaz was declared the winner. And when the time came to select the best and worst performer from each team, all hell broke loose.

Mahat was terribly upset with Mumtaz for not considering him as an obvious choice for the best performer. He flipped over Mumtaz’s apparent hesitation to appreciate him for his contribution to the team’s victory. He accused Mumtaz of deceiving everyone on the show with her pretentious concern for others. Later, Aishwarya and Mahat joined forces to take on Mumtaz. And it seemed the whole house was turned against Mumtaz.

Mumtaz, however, avoided the confrontation and labeled Aishwarya and Mahat’s arguments “childish.”

The promos of the Saturday’s episode shows Aishwarya’s tantrums against Mumtaz going through the roof. In one of the promos, Bigg Boss Tamil host Kamal Haasan offers to keep the main door of the house open for five minutes, which can be used by anyone who wants to leave the show for good. And, Aishwarya gets up to leave.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd