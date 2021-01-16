Bigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad dies in an accident

Talent manager Pista Dhakad, who handled various Bigg Boss celebrities, passed away following an accident on Friday. Pista met with the accident near Film City while returning home from the Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar shoot. She was in her early 20s.

Previous Bigg Boss winner Prince Narula opened up about Pista’s demise in an Instagram post. “Last night she met with an accident,” the actor wrote along with a heartfelt tribute to Pista, who shared a close bond with both Prince and actor-wife Yuvika Chaudhary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince Yuvika Narula (@princenarula)

“RIP @pista_dhakad You were a person, whom nobody can ever forget. You reside in our heart in a way that it seemed we knew you since childhood. I haven’t seen a positive person like you, someone who always wanted good of everyone and who used to always stay happy. We didn’t know that the Goa trip that you, Yuvika and I took would be our last together. No one can fill your void in our industry and our life. Love you always (sic),” shared Prince.

Pista Dhakad had been associated with the production house Endemol for a long time and also managed talent from its other shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi. Besides Prince Narula, former Bigg Boss contestants like Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana, Yuvika Chaudhary, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Kamya Panjabi mourned her loss.

Such a joyful, vibrant, and a happy soul. You will be missed by everyone who’s life you touched #RIP Pista😢🙏🏻 — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) January 16, 2021

Himanshi posted a picture of Pista with Bigg Boss host superstar Salman Khan and wrote, “RIP Pista.. just got the news of her demise.. still in shock.. Life is uncertain. P.S. Talent manager of Bigg Boss.”

Sharing that she spoke to Pista on Friday night itself, Devoleena wrote that she was at a loss of words to talk about the shocking and unimaginable loss.

“What the hell is going on i have no clue…Oh god pista i have no words to express my grief the pain…pistu we spoke just last night..i love you baby..❤️Life is indeed a bitch and unpredictable…Rest in peace my girl..I am going to miss you my pista badam..I am going to miss you…Condolences and strength to her family & friends.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvikachaudhary (@yuvikachaudhary)

Yuvika posted an adorable video of herself with Pista. “why you left us so early… still in a shock Can’t believe I m writing this RIP bro.”