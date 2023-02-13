MC Stan wins Bigg Boss 16, beats Shiv Thakare to take home trophy, Rs 31,80,000 and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

After 19 long weeks, Bigg Boss 16 has found its winner in rapper MC Stan, while Shiv Thakare was announced as the runner-up. The other finalists of the Salman Khan-hosted show were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam. The winner took home the glamorous trophy, cash prize of Rs 31,80,000 and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

The finale was also attended by former contestants, who put up grand acts showcasing their journey. From Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reliving their friendship to the ‘Mandali’, which includes Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan, coming together to celebrate their friendship, the finale saw it all. Bharti Singh also graced the finale to leave the audience in splits, while Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel joined Salman on stage to talk about Gadar 2.

Coming back to the winner, given the rapper’s disinterest in the game, not many thought he would lift the trophy. However, once he got a hang of the game, MC Stan confessed that he started enjoying it. Also, with such a massive fandom, the task became easier as his followers voted for him in abundance. His journey in the show has been speckled with fights, friendship and also his raw talent. For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, a live concert was organised during New Year’s, and fans went crazy when Stan took the stage. Every celebrity who has been on the show has also spoken about being a ‘fan’ and also mentioned his diamonds and expensive shoes.

MC Stan, through the course of the show, proved that one need not have a ‘loud voice’ or a ‘romantic angle’ to survive the game. Having spoken about having a girlfriend outside, Stan kept his distance from other females in the house. On the other hand, host Salman Khan often joked about his feeble voice. Even then, he never stopped himself from voicing his opinions even when it meant going against his friends. His ‘Mandali’ stood by him and managed to keep him in the show even when he wanted to quit long back. MC Stan and his fans must be thanking them today, isn’t it?

Before he stepped into the glass-doored house, the rapper had spoken to indianexpress.com and revealed that he took up the show only because his mother is a huge fan. He shared how he wants to showcase a new culture in the reality show, which he knows may not be accepted by everyone, but hopes that it will strike the right chord with fans.

“My mother loves the show. Also, I wanted to experience what Bigg Boss is all about. I am definitely nervous but there is also a sense of excitement, as this is something very new for me. My fans have seen me through my music videos and for the first time, they will get a glimpse of how I am as a person. While I don’t want to blow my own trumpet, I am a good person. However, if people don’t understand me and my vision, I have nothing to tell them. I want to bring to the fore a new culture in the house and hope the audiences will also like it,” he shared.

“Also, my mother has strictly warned me to not get involved in any kind of controversies with women. She also told me not to raise my hands as that could lead to me getting ousted. While I am a happy-go-lucky person, if someone does test my patience, I don’t know how I will react,” Stan had mentioned.

This year, Bigg Boss 16 contestants did not make much noise, given there wasn’t anyone ‘big’. However, host Salman Khan’s ‘big remuneration’ made the loudest buzz ever since the season was announced. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star also addressed the same at the launch of the show.

Talking about him taking a whopping Rs 1000 crore fee for Bigg Boss this year, the superstar said that he’s never earned this much money. He also quipped that he was about to return the amount, making it a profitable season for Colors TV.

“Itna mujhe kabhi life mein nahi milega. Itna mil gaya toh kabhi kaam na karu (I have never been paid this much, and if I had been, I would have never worked again in my life,” he shared, adding that even when he earns a fat cheque, he has a lot of expenses to take care of. Salman said, “I have a lot of expenses, like lawyers. They take no less money than Salman Khan. My earnings is not even one-fourth of it. Also, the Income Tax people notice these reports and come to me, and then find out the truth.”

He had also mumbled softly, “The Rs 1000 crore I was rumoured to get, I was about to return that. I was about to return the money which I never got. So Colors will be in complete profit this year.”