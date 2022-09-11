scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Bigg Boss 16 teaser: Salman Khan says Bigg Boss will play the game this season

The contestants and theme of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss Season 16 have not been announced yet. The reality show will air on Colors.

Bigg Boss 16Salman Khan will host Bigg Boss 16.

Colors on Sunday unveiled the exciting first teaser of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan-hosted captive reality show Bigg Boss Season 16.

The caption of the teaser shared on social media read, “Inn 15 saalon mein sabne khela apna apna game, lekin ab baari hai Bigg Boss ke khelne ki👁️. Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 jald hi, sirf #Colors par!”

The teaser begins with glimpses of previous seasons of Bigg Boss. In the video, host Salman Khan is heard saying that so far, the audience has seen the game of the contestants. However, this season Bigg Boss will play the game. The host hints that nothing is as it seems in the new season of Bigg Boss. At the end of the teaser, Salman reiterates that Bigg Boss will be a part of the game in Bigg Boss Season 16.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The synopsis for Season 16 of Bigg Boss reads, “What if you wake up one morning and you realise the world has turned upside down? The moon rises in the day; gravity no longer exists; time moves anti-clockwise, and nothing makes sense anymore! Your greatest fears will seem like a distant happy memory. Beware as a new dawn is coming where you should expect nothing but the unexpected. Fasten your seat belts as it’s that time of the year when all the drama and entertainment unfold. Yes, you read it right! COLORS is all set to bring back the brand-new season of India’s favourite reality show ‘BIGG BOSS’ with the one and only megastar Salman Khan as the host.”

The contestants and theme of Bigg Boss 16 have not been announced yet.

Bigg Boss Season 16 will air on Colors.

