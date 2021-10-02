Meet Bigg Boss Season 15 contestant Karan Kundrra

Popular television actor Karan Kundrra is all set to be a contestant on Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15. Known for his roles on television and many appearances on reality shows, Kundrra became popular soon after his debut TV show Kitani Mohabbat Hai hit the airwaves in 2008. Kundrra’s on-screen chemistry with his co-star Kritika Kamra was the talk of the town and the two soon started dating each other but parted ways a few years later.

While Karan has appeared in a few other fiction shows like Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum and Dil Hi Toh Hai, he has appeared in a ton of reality shows, apart from the many hosting gigs.

Karan hosted Channel V’s Gumraah and Zing’s Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya for a while. Both these shows were anthologies that presented different stories each week. He has had a long association with MTV as he has been a gang leader on Roadies for two seasons. During his time on Roadies Rising, which was his third season with the franchise, Karan slapped a contestant during the audition stage. Soon after, he left the show and was replaced by Nikhil Chinappa.

Karan also hosted/judged three seasons of MTV Love School alongside his then-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar. The two were ‘Love Professors’ on the show. Kundrra and Dandekar broke up in 2020. In her social media posts, Anusha hinted that Karan had been cheating on her but Karan has denied those allegations.

“So here it is, before the year ends… Yes I did a show called Love School, yes I was your Love Professor, yes everything I shared and the advice I gave has always been real and from my heart… Yes I love hard, so hard… Yes I don’t leave till there is nothing left for me to try and fight for, yes even I’m human, yes even I lost myself and some of my self respect, yes I’ve been cheated and lied to… Yes I waited for an apology, which never came, yes I learnt I actually had to apologise and forgive myself… And yes I grew, have grown and will continue to grow from all of it and look at the positive,” shared Anusha on Instagram.

Karan then told ETimes, “I am single. I don’t think I have recovered yet. My family, childhood best friends and friends in the city have tried their best to set me up with someone, but it’s hard to get into a relationship at the moment. Had it been 10 years ago, I would have immediately entered another relationship, but you mature with time. I am glad that I am back to being close to my family.”

He also said, “I have remained silent out of respect for the relationship and I would like to keep it that way” adding “I have learnt a lot from Anusha, and I have a lot of respect for her and her family. How is it that these allegations are being levelled against me when there is a development on my professional front? Why hasn’t any other person, who I have been in a relationship with, ever accused me of something as serious as this?”

Karan was last seen in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.