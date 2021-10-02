Meet Bigg Boss Season 15 contestant Vishal Kotian

Actor Vishal Kotian appears to be probably the most seasoned celeb in the list of confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Vishal has been around for over two decades and is a popular face on television. A model-turned-actor, Vishal continues to give the new breed a run for money with his chiseled body and good looks.

Starting off with modelling, Vishal took up acting with 1998 show Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. He later did shows like Family No.1, Ssshhhh…Koi Hai and Dil Hai Phir Bhi Hindustani in late 90s and early 2000s. Vishal eventually gained popularity with projects including Aisa Des Hai Mera, Pyaar Mein Twist, Shree Adi Manav and CID.

Also read | Bigg Boss 15 full list of contestants

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHAL KOTIAN (@vishaalkotian)

Initially having done a lot of comic roles, Vishal soon turned to costume dramas with Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev where he played Lord Hanuman. His other mythological shows are Mahabharat and Vighnaharta Ganesha. It was, however, his turn as Birbal in TV shows Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal and Akbar Ka Bal Birbal that gave him a new popularity.

Check out some photos and videos of Vishal Kotian.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHAL KOTIAN (@vishaalkotian)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHAL KOTIAN (@vishaalkotian)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHAL KOTIAN (@vishaalkotian)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHAL KOTIAN (@vishaalkotian)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHAL KOTIAN (@vishaalkotian)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHAL KOTIAN (@vishaalkotian)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHAL KOTIAN (@vishaalkotian)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHAL KOTIAN (@vishaalkotian)

Also read | Arjun Bijlani reveals why he’s not a part of Bigg Boss 15

In the midst of his small screen stint, he also did film Don Muthu Swami in 2008, along with several TVCs.

In March this year, Vishal was in news for plans of getting engaged to his long time girlfriend. The engagement seems to be on hold due to the spread of the second wave of the coronavirus. And now, with Vishal entering the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15, his fans will have to wait a little longer.

Apart from Vishal Kotian, other contestants who are all set to enter Bigg Boss 15 house include Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Donal Bisht, Akasa, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Meisha Iyer, Sahil Shroff, Vidhi Pandya, Umar Riaz and Ishan Sehgal.