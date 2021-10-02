Meet Bigg Boss Season 15 contestant Umar Riaz

Umar Riaz, the younger brother of Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz, was one of the first contestants to get confirmed for the upcoming season of the Salman Khan-hosted show. A general surgeon by profession, we remember Umar for his brief appearance on the show’s 13th season when he entered the house to meet Asim. He is now set to be part of Bigg Boss 15 full throttle.

From the latest Instagram post, it looks like Umar is all geared up to enter the house after staying quarantined. He shared a photo and wrote, “The journey begins from today! Keep supporting as u always have.”

Umar himself had recently confirmed his participation in the controversial reality show. He tweeted, “Guys it’s confirmed that I will be entering #bb15 house. I have always considered myself lucky to have all of you supporting me all this while. I hope and wish you will support me in this journey as well.”

Later, when the makers of Bigg Boss officially announced him as a contestant, he shared a clip on Instagram that received love from some small screen celebs and former contestants like Shefali Bagga and Dalljiet Kaur.

Check out some photos and videos of Umar Riaz.

Umar had also featured in a single titled “Gunaah Karde” along with Bigg Boss 12 contestant Saba Khan. The video released in August this year and has received 260K views on YouTube. Umar was also seen in brother Asim Riaz’s rap single “Sky High” earlier in July.

Apart from Umar Riaz, other contestants who are all set to enter Bigg Boss 15 house include Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Donal Bisht, Akasa, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Meisha Iyer, Sahil Shroff, Vidhi Pandya, Vishal Kotian and Ishan Sehgal.