Meet Bigg Boss 15 contestant Nishant Bhat

Bigg Boss Season 15 contestant Nishant Bhat is a choreographer. He was also one of the finalists of the Karan Johar-hosted Bigg Boss OTT. The other finalists were Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Pratik Sehajpal, with Divya winning the title.

Known for his dancing skills, Nishant has been associated with popular dance reality shows like Super Dancer, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Dance Deewane and Nach Baliye.

Nishant Bhat was also the assistant choreographer for Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’s song “Channa Mereya”.

Though Nishant was not the winner, he did manage to stay in the limelight in the Bigg Boss OTT house. He was the ‘mastermind’ of the show as he was someone who used his mind during tasks or even in the game. Nishant formed a strong bond with Moose Jattana and their friendship impressed all.

Nishant Bhat also made an effort to crack jokes, play pranks or just have fun with his housemates during his stay in Bigg Boss OTT. And fans must be looking forward to seeing him again in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15.

Nishant does not share a cordial relationship with Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Shamita Shetty. During the initial days of Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita made a shocking revelation that made headlines.

In conversation with co-contestant Divya Agarwal, Shamita revealed why she is maintaining distance from Nishant. Shilpa Shetty’s sister shared that during one of her and Nishant’s shows, she felt the latter crossed the line with her, and it made her uncomfortable.

In Shamita Shetty’s words, “I don’t want to mention what incident it was, but he once crossed the line with me and I didn’t like it. I told him sternly that he did wrong and he didn’t speak to me after that. I just thought I should keep a distance from him because I don’t want to be reminded of that. At the stage also when I saw him, I just reacted that I know him.”

In Bigg Boss OTT, Nishant also showed that he has a habit of gossiping about other contestants.

Will Nishant Bhat mend his ways, or will we get to see the same old Nishant Bhat remains to be seen. Tune in to Bigg Boss 15 on Colors to follow Nishant’s journey.