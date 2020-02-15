Bigg Boss Season 13 finale winner LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 13 finale live: Bigg Boss 13 finale will air on Colors. Bigg Boss 13 finale live: Bigg Boss 13 finale will air on Colors.

Bigg Boss 13 finale winner name live updates: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill have been inside the Bigg Boss 13 house for almost four months now, and one among them will lift the trophy during the finale tonight. Hosted by Salman Khan, this was the longest season of Bigg Boss yet. The season opened with the plan of 105 days but mid-way, the makers decided to extend the show for five extra weeks.

On Thursday, Mahira Sharma was evicted from the show and the names of the six finalists were announced. Usually, the show culminates with five finalists, but this year, the format was changed just a bit.

So far, it seems like Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz seem like the frontrunners as they have participated in the game from the start and have plenty of support from the audience.

The finale of Bigg Boss 13 will be hosted by Salman Khan and will air tonight at 9 pm on Colors.

